BP3 Strengthens Intelligent Automation Capabilities with Acquisition of DigiBlu SA
Recognized leaders in Intelligent Automation services join forces to enhance client impact globally.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BP3 Global, a leader in designing and delivering business process automation solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Cape Town based Intelligent Automation consultancy DigiBlu. The acquisition enables the combined organization to address the rapidly growing client demand for Intelligent Automation services in North America, Europe and Southern Africa.
DigiBlu, internationally recognized for its expertise in automating processes and innovating digital workforce solutions - including consumption based as-a-service models - assists clients across Africa and Europe. BP3’s offerings in Design, UI/UX, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Artificial Intelligence, Process Orchestration, Application Modernization, and Workload Automation will bring additional depth to the South African market.
“We are excited to welcome the DigiBlu team into the BP3 family. Our joint development centre offers a great opportunity in helping our clients transform their business and modernize critical applications. Together, DigiBlu and BP3 bring more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up in everything we do,” according to Scott Francis, CEO of BP3.
The transaction, BP3’s eighth acquisition and second since Horizon Capital’s investment in November 2021, represents a continuation of BP3’s strategy to become the leading provider of HyperAutomation services globally. DigiBlu’s team, a mix of experienced management consultants, process analysts and cutting-edge technologists specializing in Intelligent Automation, will be integrated into BP3. DigiBlu will continue to serve clients in Africa, as well as greatly expanding its Robotic Operations Center in Cape Town to provide remote delivery and digital operations for clients globally.
The synergies between BP3 and DigiBlu will enable clients of both companies to benefit from a broader portfolio of top-tier Intelligent Automation solutions and expertise to accelerate the impact of their own automation programs.
Scott Francis noted that “by combining DigiBlu and BP3, we’re creating an incredible opportunity to deepen our client impact in North America, Europe and Africa. We have great opportunities to go farther, faster, together.”
Steve Burke, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of DigiBlu, adds: “This is an exciting time for everyone at DigiBlu in South Africa. BP3 shares our passion for Intelligent Automation and for enabling transformational outcomes as demanded by our clients. We aspire to be a world leader in automating business processes, operating digital workforces, and by combining with BP3’s broad and deep suite of capabilities, along with their international footprint, we now have the scale to fully realize that vision. Between the cultural alignment and the unmatched expertize of the combined organization, I am confident we are entering an exciting new chapter for both organizations.”
About BP3 Global:
BP3 gives you a faster way to get things done. We streamline and automate the processes that drive your business. Founded in 2007, our experienced technologists and process consultants help you design new ways of working - connecting processes, people, and technology to achieve performance breakthroughs.
As Intelligent Automation experts with a process-first perspective, we bring the know-how of a specialist to help you successfully rethink processes and get the most from your automation investment.
From our process-led approach to our focus on design-thinking to our expertise in the full spectrum of digital process automation technologies to our culture of bringing “more focus, more foresight, and more follow-up” to every project, BP3 is unique. It’s why some of the world’s most respected brands rely on BP3 and it’s why we have a 99% client success rate. For more information, please visit http://www.bp-3.com
About DigiBlu:
DigiBlu is a leader in designing business processes using automation and related technologies to automate documents, tasks, decisions, and process flow. DigiBlu makes processes faster, more efficient, and more accurate.
DigiBlu, internationally recognised by research firms for our vision, capability and market impact, has won awards from RPA vendors for successful implementations at scale, and is highly rated by our clients for delivering the expected benefits.
An early mover in RPA, DigiBlu is now in the vanguard of transforming processes and organisations by using Intelligent Automation.
For more information about DigiBlu, please visit: https://www.digiblu.com/
