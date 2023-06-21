The multibillion-dollar burden: managing the costs of covid-19
Join 150 policy and business leaders and explore ways to manage the indirect costs to businesses of endemic covid-19.
Hong Kong, June 20th 2023 - Policymakers, health experts, business leaders, academics and representatives from government organisations, will join us online to watch 60 minutes of panel discussion addressing The multibillion-dollar burden: managing the costs of covid-19.
Businesses still face a great deal of uncertainty after the covid-19 pandemic. Direct costs have been pronounced and well documented. But as covid-19 moves into its endemic stage, businesses must come to terms with the indirect costs and effects on the workforce: illness, long covid and caregiving responsibilities are causing higher levels of absenteeism and therefore lower productivity. Endemic covid is forecast to cost economies in Asia billions of dollars in lost productivity. How can businesses best adapt to this new reality?
Moderated by Charles Ross, principal, technology and society, Asia-Pacific at Economist Impact, the event features senior expert speakers including:
Matthew Dickason, chief executive - Asia Pacific, Hays
Audrey Cheong, vice-president, southeast asia operations, FedEx
Aaron Lim, global head of human resource, Park Hotel Group
Matt Craven, partner, McKinsey
The multibillion-dollar burden: managing the costs of covid-19 event is sponsored by MSD.
Free places to attend the event are available now. To register, please visit the website.
About Economist Impact
Economist Impact empowers businesses, governments and foundations to catalyse change and enable progress. Uniting the expertise The Economist Group is known for under a single brand, Economist Impact brings together policy research and insights, data visualisation, custom storytelling, events and media.
Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, engaging an influential audience in the areas of sustainability, healthcare and new globalisation. View our global events. View website: events.economist.com
About MSD
At MSD, known as Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA in the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.msd.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. View website: https://www.msd.com/
