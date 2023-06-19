Veryeah Launches The Kickstarter Campaign For Its Modular Expansion Powerkit
Fully customizable and scalable portable power that revolutionizes off-grid fast charging.CHINA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading mobile technology innovator, Veryeah is thrilled to announce the launch of their groundbreaking Kickstarter campaign for PowerKit. This highly anticipated device is set to revolutionize how people charge their mobile devices and home appliances, ushering them into a new era of convenience and efficiency.
PowerKit, the compact and powerful charging solution from Veryeah, addresses the common pain points of mobile users with its sleek design and advanced features. Thanks to its Lego-like flexible combination and a host of connectors and accessories, it is unlimited in the expansion of capacity, solar input, and AC output to meet different power demands in different scenarios.
Fear not having enough power on the go? Just take as many Veryeah power bricks as needed. It is the ultimate companion for individuals on the go, catering to busy professionals, frequent travelers, and tech enthusiasts alike. PowerKit keeps all devices powered up and ready to go, enhancing the mobile experience like never before.
PowerKit features the most recent GaN charger, which offers lightning-fast 240W charging rates that drastically reduce the time to 4.5 hours for a power brick to charge fully. PowerKit's intelligent charging capabilities enable it to manage power distribution intelligently, ensuring that each connected device receives the right amount of power without overloading or overheating. It also doubles up as the ideal travel companion because of its lightweight and portable design.
Recently, Veryeah has started a Kickstarter campaign to bring PowerKit to market, urging backers to participate in this groundbreaking endeavor. A variety of pledge choices are made available in the campaign, allowing supporters to purchase a PowerKit at a reduced cost. Early bird supporters who pre-order PowerKit will even have the chance to purchase it is made available across national stores.
"We are incredibly excited to launch our Kickstarter campaign for PowerKit," said Aaron Lan, CEO of Veryeah. "We firmly believe that this device will transform how people charge their mobile devices and provide a seamless charging experience. We invite everyone to join us on this journey and participate in the PowerKit revolution."
Support the Kickstarter Campaign for the Veryeah Powerkit at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/veryeah/powerkit
About The Company
Veryeah is a leading technology company focused on developing innovative solutions for the energy industry. With a dedicated team of engineers and designers, they strive to create products that enhance the user experience and simplify everyday tasks. Veryeah is committed to delivering high-quality, reliable, and cutting-edge technology to its customers worldwide.
Learn more at: https://www.veryeah.com.
Aaron Lan
Veryeah Inc
Aaron@veryeah.com