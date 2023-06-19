Sports Sponsorship Market Size Expected To Reach $79 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Sports Sponsorship Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sports Sponsorship Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the sports sponsorship market research. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sports sponsorship market size is predicted to reach a value of $79.42 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.7% through the forecast period.
The growing number of sports events is expected to propel the sports sponsorship market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest sports sponsorship market share. Major players in the market include Adidas, Nike Inc., Pepsi Co., Rolex, The Coca-Cola Company, Puma, Samsung, Castrol, Tata, Jio, Intel, Qatar Airways Group, Rolex SA, Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor.
Sports Sponsorship Market Segments
1) By Type: Signage, Digital Activation, Club And Venue Activation, Other Types
2) By Application: Competition Sponsorship, Training Sponsorship, Other Applications
This type of sponsorship is a form of marketing where a company or a brand provides financial or material support to a sports team, event, or athlete in exchange for exposure and brand awareness.
