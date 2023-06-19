Neuromodulation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Neuromodulation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the neuromodulation market research. As per TBRC’s neuromodulation market forecast, the neuromodulation market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.62 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.6% through the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the neuromodulation market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest neuromodulation market share. Major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Soterix Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Nevro Corporation, Neuropace Inc., LivaNova Plc., Neurosigma Inc., Neuronetics Inc., Bioness Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Integer Holdings Corporation.

Neuromodulation Market Segments
1) By Technology: Internal, External (Non-invasive)
2) By Biomaterial: Polymeric Biomaterial, Metallic Biomaterial, Ceramic Biomaterial
3) By Application: Chronic Pain, Urinary And Fecal Incontinence, Migraine, Failed Back Syndrome, Parkinson Disease, Epilepsy, Tremor, Depression, Other Applications
4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare

The main technologies involved in this type of modulation are internal and external (non-invasive). Internal involves implanting an electrode near a target nerve and delivering a low-voltage electric current through it. The biomaterials include polymeric biomaterial, metallic biomaterial, and ceramic biomaterial that are used for treating chronic pain, urinary and fecal incontinence, migraine, failed back syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, tremor, depression, and others by various end-users including hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare.

The Business Research Company

