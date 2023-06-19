SmartFaucets "The Smart Way To Save Water"
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Saving Water becomes ever more the hot topic in environmental conversations, a start-up in Irvine, CA has developed a new touchless auto faucet called SmartFaucets that has been field tested by Marymount University of California to save 40% of water usage.
Smartfaucets is a patented technology that combines motion sensor faucets with an electronic touchpad with preset temperature and timer.
“A lot of water is wasted adjusting the water temperature. The SmartFaucets offers 4 Preset touch temperature buttons to help eliminate water wastage,” said Joanna Boey, Founder and Inventor of SmartFaucets. “With a U.S. flow rate at one gallon per minute, a six-second adjustment of water temperature, ten times a day means one gallon of water is wasted.”
According to the American Dental Association most people spend one to two minutes brushing their teeth. SmartFaucets has a default timer of 5 seconds to cut off that water supply when not necessary. Brushing teeth twice a day means saving two gallons of water. You can see how quickly this adds up. Two gallons of water saved per person per day means 1000's of gallons of water saved annually.
"The SmartFaucets is perfect for hotels and the hospital industry. As an example, a 100-room hotel will help save 100,000 gallons of water. With several thousand hotels in California alone this means several billions of gallons of water saved using SmartFaucets,” Boey added. “With water shortage concerns, auto shut off faucets will soon be a daily necessity.
By combining the smart touchpad with the motion sensor faucets, SmartFaucets can also be installed in settings with only one sink. This new technology is perfect for a hotel or hospital room. SmartFaucets uses rechargeable hydroelectric powered battery and need only be charged for half hour by hotel/hospital cleaning staff for 2000 uses or one month if used 50 times a day.
SmartFaucets has been lab tested by the International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials (iAMPO) to handle 550,000 hits without failure giving it a lifespan of 30 years if used 50 times a day, including battery life.
Other benefits of the SmartFaucets system:
• They are approved by PACE; a government backed financing program in 37 states. With that program, building owners can install Smart Faucets with no payment for one to three years.
• In addition, each unit qualifies for up to $140 per unit installed in federal tax credit. Unlike most touchless technology that cost money, SmartFaucets saves money from day one and for many years to come.
• A transparent label can be placed and removed daily for further sanitation, users need only their knuckle to control the touchpad.
• The touchpad offers four preset the temperature to hot, cold, warmer, warm making it more sanitary and convenient not having to adjust that water temperature
• Installation is easy and can be done in just 10 minutes. Click here to see video which includes the installation instructions as well as other Smart Faucet highlights
• A hotel’s name and logo can also be applied to the touchpad.
• An electronic touchpad can be attached to bathtub or Jacuzzi to replace faucet handles, to avoid costly bathtub overflow.
• For showers - this electronic touchpad can also be placed outside the shower to activate the hot water first before stepping in to avoid that first splash of cold water, and a benefit to architects and designers by expanding the shower space.
• For new construction, 100,000 gallons saving in water means reduction in water meter pipe size which means lower water meter charges and monthly fees.
• SmartFaucets is both sanitary and convenient and can help end the acute drought shortage.
In conclusion, unlike most green technology that conserve only one natural resource SmartFaucets conserve all three, water, gas and electric with additional savings in paper towels and trash. SmartFaucets can help avoid building costly billion-dollar desalination which will triple water rates as it is highly reliant on energy cost, which is contrary to the reason for going green. The system is now being tested to potentially generate 5 carbon credits per room per year, which can generate additional revenue for hoteliers.
Joanna Boey
Smartfaucets is a patented technology that combines motion sensor faucets with an electronic touchpad with preset temperature and timer.
“A lot of water is wasted adjusting the water temperature. The SmartFaucets offers 4 Preset touch temperature buttons to help eliminate water wastage,” said Joanna Boey, Founder and Inventor of SmartFaucets. “With a U.S. flow rate at one gallon per minute, a six-second adjustment of water temperature, ten times a day means one gallon of water is wasted.”
According to the American Dental Association most people spend one to two minutes brushing their teeth. SmartFaucets has a default timer of 5 seconds to cut off that water supply when not necessary. Brushing teeth twice a day means saving two gallons of water. You can see how quickly this adds up. Two gallons of water saved per person per day means 1000's of gallons of water saved annually.
"The SmartFaucets is perfect for hotels and the hospital industry. As an example, a 100-room hotel will help save 100,000 gallons of water. With several thousand hotels in California alone this means several billions of gallons of water saved using SmartFaucets,” Boey added. “With water shortage concerns, auto shut off faucets will soon be a daily necessity.
By combining the smart touchpad with the motion sensor faucets, SmartFaucets can also be installed in settings with only one sink. This new technology is perfect for a hotel or hospital room. SmartFaucets uses rechargeable hydroelectric powered battery and need only be charged for half hour by hotel/hospital cleaning staff for 2000 uses or one month if used 50 times a day.
SmartFaucets has been lab tested by the International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials (iAMPO) to handle 550,000 hits without failure giving it a lifespan of 30 years if used 50 times a day, including battery life.
Other benefits of the SmartFaucets system:
• They are approved by PACE; a government backed financing program in 37 states. With that program, building owners can install Smart Faucets with no payment for one to three years.
• In addition, each unit qualifies for up to $140 per unit installed in federal tax credit. Unlike most touchless technology that cost money, SmartFaucets saves money from day one and for many years to come.
• A transparent label can be placed and removed daily for further sanitation, users need only their knuckle to control the touchpad.
• The touchpad offers four preset the temperature to hot, cold, warmer, warm making it more sanitary and convenient not having to adjust that water temperature
• Installation is easy and can be done in just 10 minutes. Click here to see video which includes the installation instructions as well as other Smart Faucet highlights
• A hotel’s name and logo can also be applied to the touchpad.
• An electronic touchpad can be attached to bathtub or Jacuzzi to replace faucet handles, to avoid costly bathtub overflow.
• For showers - this electronic touchpad can also be placed outside the shower to activate the hot water first before stepping in to avoid that first splash of cold water, and a benefit to architects and designers by expanding the shower space.
• For new construction, 100,000 gallons saving in water means reduction in water meter pipe size which means lower water meter charges and monthly fees.
• SmartFaucets is both sanitary and convenient and can help end the acute drought shortage.
In conclusion, unlike most green technology that conserve only one natural resource SmartFaucets conserve all three, water, gas and electric with additional savings in paper towels and trash. SmartFaucets can help avoid building costly billion-dollar desalination which will triple water rates as it is highly reliant on energy cost, which is contrary to the reason for going green. The system is now being tested to potentially generate 5 carbon credits per room per year, which can generate additional revenue for hoteliers.
Joanna Boey
SmartFaucets
+1 626-757-3663
info@smartfaucets.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn