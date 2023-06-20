Body Composition App Now Available to Anyone Scanned on DXA
FitTrace Sync allows DXA body composition data from Hologic and GE DXAs to be manually entered into its app.CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FitTrace Sync, a mobile app that analyzes body composition measurements from Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DXA) machines, is now available to anyone scanned via DXA. Starting with version 1.2, users may manually enter their DXA body composition data into the app.
DXA facilities that partner with FitTrace electronically transfer body composition scans to their clients via FitTrace software. Scans are available in near real-time. People who are measured at other facilities may now use FitTrace by entering their DXA data into the app.
“We frequently receive requests from people scanned at a variety of DXA providers, and they have a desire to use FitTrace Sync. Now they can. We are happy that we can accommodate these folks”, explains Mike DiChiappari, CEO of FitTrace.
Manual entry of scans is available on both iOS and Android mobile devices. FitTrace Sync simply needs to be installed from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The app is free. Manual entry of a scan is an in-app purchase, however.
Entering DXA data is straightforward. The user creates an account, logs in, and clicks the plus sign from the Scans view. The app prompts the user through a series of screens to enter body composition data from the DXA printouts. Both Hologic and GE DXA machines are supported.
About FitTrace, Inc.
FitTrace™ is a software company based in Charlotte, NC that provides body composition analytics solutions for optimizing health, sports performance, and fitness. FitTrace body composition software helps users understand their DXA measurements and enables better health and fitness monitoring.
