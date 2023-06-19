Pets Love Lumizen CBD Pet CBD Lumizen Pet CBD Oil 500mg

Lumizen CBD Introduces CBD Pet Tincture to Ease Pet Anxiety & Stress Ahead of July 4th Fireworks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumizen CBD, a leading provider of premium CBD products, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture just in time for the upcoming July 4th festivities. With Independence Day celebrations often accompanied by loud fireworks, Lumizen CBD recognizes the distress that these displays can cause to our beloved pets. The new Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture aims to provide a safe and effective solution for pet owners to alleviate their furry friends' anxiety and help them find a sense of calm during this potentially stressful time.

As pet owners ourselves, we understand the profound bond we share with our furry companions and the need to ensure their well-being. Many pets suffer from anxiety and stress as a result of loud noises, particularly during fireworks displays. These situations can be overwhelming for animals, leading to increased heart rates, trembling, restlessness, and in extreme cases, panic attacks. Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture is specially formulated to address these challenges, providing a natural and holistic approach to pet anxiety relief.

The Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture is created using the highest quality hemp-derived CBD, known for its potential calming effects. This all-natural formula is carefully crafted to help pets experience a sense of relaxation and tranquility without any psychoactive effects. The tincture is easy to administer, with a dropper included for precise dosage control. Pet owners can conveniently mix the tincture with their furry friend's food or administer it directly into their mouth. Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture is available in various strengths and sizes to cater to pets of different sizes and breeds.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture, especially as we approach the July 4th holiday," said Matt Meagher, CMO of Lumizen CBD. "We recognize that fireworks can be a significant source of stress and anxiety for pets, and we wanted to provide a natural and safe solution to help them find relief. Our pet tincture is backed by rigorous research and testing to ensure its effectiveness, and we're confident that it will help pet owners create a more relaxed environment for their beloved companions."

To celebrate the launch of Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture, the company is offering a limited-time promotion. Customers who purchase the Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture before July 4th will receive a special discount of 15% off their order. This promotion presents an excellent opportunity for pet owners to proactively prepare for the upcoming holiday and prioritize their pet's comfort and well-being. Promo Code: (July4Pets)

Lumizen CBD is committed to providing pet owners with premium CBD products that are safe, effective, and produced using only the highest quality ingredients. The Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture is just one of the many innovative offerings in the company's product lineup, all designed to enhance the lives of pets and their owners.

For more information about Lumizen CBD and to explore their full range of products, including the Lumizen CBD Pet Tincture, please visit www.lumizencbd.com.

About Lumizen CBD:

Lumizen CBD is a leading provider of premium CBD products, offering a wide range of high-quality options for both humans and pets. Dedicated to promoting well-being and balance, Lumizen CBD is committed to producing safe and effective products that harness the natural benefits of hemp-derived CBD.

