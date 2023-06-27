These are World's Rarest French Bulldog Colors Right Now
Gracie and Gotham have, without a doubt, the rarest French bulldog colors and an impeccable body structure to match.THE BAY AREA, CARLIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manmade Kennels West Coast is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking development in the world of French Bulldogs that will leave dog lovers in awe. Presenting the rarest French bulldog colors ever seen in their two most precious Frenchies, Gracie and Gotham.
The French Bulldog, known for its irresistible charm and playful nature, has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Renowned for their signature bat-like ears and adorable squishy faces, Frenchies have long been adored as beloved companions. However, the Exquisite Palette takes its appeal to an entirely new level.
Traditionally, French Bulldogs are recognized for their classic colors, such as brindle, fawn, and pied. But over the years, reputable pitbull breeders like Manmade Kennels have pushed the envelope to unveil breathtaking and rarest French bulldog colors that will leave you astonished. A testimony of the remarkable DNA that these French bulldogs, Gracie and Gotham, carry.
The secret in the rarest French bulldog colors is in the DNA. For instance, if we look under the hood, Gracie has a rare DNA combination of At/a, B/b, Co/co, D/d, N/S, and S/L. This translates to a beautiful rare colored Frenchie that is draped in Merle, Blue Tan Tri, Coco, and the very rare shade, New Shade Isabella , with some accentuating tan points. All this is inbuilt in her remarkable DNA that also carries the fluffy gene for a long silky coat.
Or perhaps you're more enchanted by the ethereal beauty of Gotham's rare coat that spots the DNA code At/a, B/b, Co/co, d/d, N/S, and S/L, achieving the rare color combo of Blue-tan Tri, Coco, and Pink. Like Gracie, Gotham also carries the gene Fluffy that produces Frenchie pups with smooth coats.
Beyond their stunning aesthetics, Gracie and Gotham continue to exhibit the beloved characteristics that have made the breed so cherished; their impeccable body structure. “They come off of some of the most structurally sound Frenchies in the breed," says Ray Rivera, the brain behind Manmade Kennels West Coast.
"Our breeding program focuses on producing rare French bulldog colors, temperament, and body structure. Our dogs have that signature French Bulldog body structure that can be traced back several generations to lock in those highly sought-after traits and features; such as a great headpiece with a nice stop, great top line, strong pasterns, and good hocks, good hips as well as strong powerful rump. To top it off, they have a 100% clear health panel."
Gracie's clear health panel is a testimony that Manmade Kennels are different from other Frenchie breeders who focus on color. "We breed for everything, health, color, structure, and temperament, which is why we take DNA testing seriously", adds Ray Rivera.
Known for their loving and affectionate nature, French Bulldogs are loyal companions, bringing joy and companionship to their lucky owners. Gracie and Gotham are more than that, their impeccable coat color and patterns make them everyday head-turners. "With our deep understanding of French bulldog genetics and color codes, we have the ability to continue creating new shades of colors & healthy Frenchies in future."
If you live in Northern California, The Bay Area, you can always call Ray to organize an up-close meet-up with their awe-inspiring Frenchies, Gracie and Gotham. Word has it that Manmade Kennels have an ongoing breeding with the male-Frenchie Gotham, and you can book a rare colored Frenchie puppy from the Manmade Kennel's website, by calling Ray Rivera, or reaching out to the social media pages.
Manmade Kennels Gracie, The Million Dollar Frenchie