GrowthBound Marketing launches website and landing page builder
The latest website builder allows small businesses to rapidly create and deploy custom websitesSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing agency GrowthBound Marketing recently expanded its suite of small business software tools with a website and landing page builder. The online tool allows small businesses to quickly design, develop, and launch custom websites.
The website builder provides a collection of high-converting templates for businesses to choose from. It can also be used as a web content management system for uploading blogs and other content on a business’ website. The site builder is an alternative to what are often over-complicated website builders.
“We wanted to make an intuitive, simple website builder that local businesses can plug and play,” says Founder of GrowthBound Marketing Keeton Alder. “Small businesses don’t need all the bells and whistles that come with traditional website builders. They want something that is easy to use and makes their website load fast. That’s exactly what our website builder offers.”
The website builder is one of several services and technology solutions GrowthBound Marketing offers small businesses. Its mission is to put innovative technology in the hands of local business owners to help them succeed. The website builder is currently in its beta stage.
About GrowthBound Marketing
Growthbound Marketing is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions and services, focusing on assisting businesses in accelerating their growth through cutting-edge methods and technologies. With a team of experienced professionals and a customer-centric approach, Growthbound Marketing Company is committed to delivering measurable results and driving long-term success for its clients. The company works primarily with service-based business, including pest control and other home services.
Keeton Alder
GrowthBound Marketing
keeton@growthboundmarketing.com