Local Business Pro launches AI bot for small businesses
The phone and text bot will revolutionize service-based businessesSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Software company Local Business Pro today announced the launch of its AI chat bot designed for small, local businesses. The bot uses AI and natural language processing (NLP) to communicate with potential and current customers as well as schedule appointments. Small service-based businesses can customize the bot according to their services, hours of operation, promotions, unique value propositions, and more.
The AI bot, called Bizzy Bot, was developed to help small business owners answer phone calls and web chats while they or their team members are busy working with customers. Founder of Local Business Pro Keeton Alder says he wanted to make cutting-edge technology more accessible for small business owners.
“State-of-the-art tech isn’t just for large enterprises. Small businesses can have custom software and tech without breaking the bank,” Alder says. “Our AI bot was designed for small businesses — from the HVAC technician who doesn’t have time to answer his phone because he’s always with customers, to the small pest control business that wants to grow but doesn’t quite have the resources. Our tools support them all.”
Businesses can add the chat bot to their site for free by signing up at https://www.portal.localbusiness.pro/welcome/signup. Plans for the phone bot start at $47 a month and include one local phone number. Additional plans are available.
About Local Business Pro
Local Business Pro develops innovative technology solutions for small, local businesses. It specializes in developing AI-driven chat bots and software applications to automate routine tasks, enhance customer engagement, and improve operational efficiency. Its marketing and sales tools provide a simple-all-in-one solution for small businesses. Local Business Pro is committed to helping local businesses thrive in the digital age by leveraging the full potential of emerging technology.
