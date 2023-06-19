Tim Storey Live Event Showcases Conversation, Inspiration, and Hope
Featuring Celebrity Guest Panel of Thought Leaders including Claudia Mason, Brent Bolthouse, Joumana Kidd and Irma LakeLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Storey Live hosted an electrifying event filled with conversation, inspiration, and hope, featuring renowned speaker Tim Storey, Coach Michael Burt, and a thought leaders panel. The event took place at a stunning location in Bel Air and attracted attendees from near and far, including Hollywood celebrities, entrepreneurs, and individuals seeking personal and professional growth.
The evening commenced with a warm introduction by the event host, who expressed the promise of a remarkable experience for all attendees. Coach Michael Burt, a top business and performance coach, and a leading authority on activating the prey drive in people, was welcomed to the stage. Coach Burt, known for his work with Fortune 500 companies and his recent Wall Street Journal bestselling book, "Flip the Switch," shared his insights on the importance of having a coach in various aspects of life.
Burt's inspiring words echoed throughout the venue as he stated, "Having a coach is not a luxury; it's a necessity. It's about having someone who can see your blind spots, push you beyond your limits, and help you unlock your true potential."
The spotlight then shifted to the thought leaders panel, which featured esteemed guests Claudia Mason, former supermodel and spiritual life coach; Brent Bolthouse, entrepreneur and founder of the bungalow hospitality group; Joumana Kidd, journalist and entrepreneur; and Irma Lake, producer and actress. Each panelist brought their unique experiences and perspectives to the table, captivating the audience with their stories of resilience, success, and personal growth.
Claudia Mason, who gracefully transitioned from the modeling industry to a career in spiritual coaching, shared her thoughts on the power of mindset. "Your thoughts create your reality. By shifting your mindset and aligning your thoughts with your goals, you can manifest incredible outcomes," said Mason.
Joumana Kidd, a trailblazing journalist and entrepreneur, spoke passionately about the importance of embracing failure. "Failure is not the end; it's an opportunity for growth and learning. Embrace your failures, learn from them, and use them as stepping stones to success," emphasized Kidd.
Irma Lake, a multifaceted producer and actress, inspired the audience with her personal journey of perseverance. "In the face of adversity, it's crucial to maintain unwavering belief in yourself and your dreams. Keep pushing forward, even when it feels impossible," Lake urged.
Coach Michael Burt returned to the stage, taking on the role of interviewer for the thought leaders panel discussion on the topic of resilience. Burt's keen interest in understanding how individuals harness adversity as a catalyst for progress drove a thought-provoking conversation. The panelists shared their insights on overcoming challenges, building resilience, and leveraging setbacks to create positive outcomes in their lives.
Tim Storey, the man behind the Tim Storey Live movement, was welcomed to the stage with thunderous applause. Grateful for the overwhelming support and the opportunity to continue the Hollywood Bible study, Storey expressed his appreciation for the diverse group of attendees gathered in pursuit of knowledge, conversation, and observation. He emphasized the importance of genuine conversation as a powerful tool for personal growth and learning from others' stories.
Storey shared a powerful message with the audience, stating, "We often underestimate the power of conversation. It has the potential to connect us, inspire us, and transform our lives. Let's engage in more meaningful conversations and change the world together."
The event also featured an interview with Brent Bolthouse, who shared his personal journey from addiction to sobriety and the transformative power of surrender. Bolthouse's story resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the incredible synchronicity and guidance that unfolded in his life, leading him to unexpected opportunities and profound growth.
Quoting from the event, Brent Bolthouse reflected, "I do believe that if you can let go and let God, whatever that means to you, and you can truly have a moment of surrender, like the universe only wants good for you."
Tim Storey expressed his gratitude to the event organizers, Studio Place Productions and attendees, stating, "I just want to say thank you for having the guts and the courage to step up and step out, and continue the Hollywood Bible study, which is now Tim Storey Live. Look at all these amazing people here tonight. You guys are in for an amazing treat."
The Tim Storey Live event provided a platform for individuals to engage in meaningful conversations, gain inspiration from thought leaders, and embrace hope for personal transformation. Attendees left the event with renewed energy, empowered to embrace their own unique journeys and convert adversity into positive growth.
The event was filmed by Studio Place Productions with the red carpet hosted by Life 2.0 host Marissa Gold with production assistance from Natasha Phillips and Michelle Murad. Presenting Sponsors included Signature Message, XSET, TAG Talks and K&Co Media. Highlights can be seen at https://vimeo.com/837349397
About Tim Storey Live: Tim Storey Live is a movement dedicated to inspiring individuals to overcome adversity, discover their purpose, and lead fulfilling lives. Through live events, speaking engagements, and coaching, Tim Storey and his team create transformative experiences that empower individuals to live their best lives.
Highlights from the 2023 Tim Storey Live in Bel Air, CA