California Gold Rush Sunken Treasure Artifacts Begin National Tour

The 64-pound California Gold Rush Kellogg & Humbert assayer’s ingot will be among the recovered S.S. Central America sunken treasure in the $15 million Ship of Gold exhibit at the Long Beach Expo, June 22 – 24, 2023. (Photo credit: Donn Pearlman.)

The world’s most valuable jeans, the California Gold Rush miner’s work pants recovered from the 1857 sinking of the S.S. Central America, will be displayed in the Ship of Gold exhibit at the June 2023 Long Beach Expo. (Photo credit: Holabird Western Ameri