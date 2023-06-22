GeoStabilization International Expands Business Development Team

Mark Demmink Mike Gille

COMMERCE CITY, CO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoStabilization International, the leading geohazard mitigation team, expands its expertise in business development with two new sales hires. Mark Demmink joins GeoStabilization as the Director of Sales, National Accounts, and Mike Gille joins the team as Sales Director, Central Region.

“At GeoStabilization, we are built on people of integrity, with the innate talent to do great things and a commitment to improving infrastructure and protecting people from the dangers of geohazards. And we are thrilled to welcome Mark Demmink and Mike Gille to the company,” said Nate Beard, Chief Operating Officer, GeoStabilization International. “Expanding our team with the leadership and business acumen that these two bring deepens our commitment by reaching new customers and further expanding our mitigation solutions across the country.”

As Director of Sales, National Accounts, Demmink will oversee business development across the United States, helping teams identify prospective customers, assessing client needs, and presenting solutions that provide the best value. He comes to GeoStabilization with an extensive industrial market background and experience building and leading regional teams within Global Account and Project organizations. For more than two decades, Demmink has served as a key account management practitioner, most recently with Hach as a Senior Director of Capital Projects and OEM Strategic Accounts. Prior to his time at Hach, Demmink spent time at Pall Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell.

Gille will lead the Central Regional business development teams in the U.S., helping to identify and solve customer concerns and expand GeoStabilization’s regional presence to meet consumer demand. Gille brings strong technical sales experience, having spent the past nine years at Hach selling and leading sales teams across North America. Before his time at Hach, Gille was an international trainer for Danaher’s Funnel Management Business Systems, helping users gain greater success.

About GeoStabilization International®

GeoStabilization International® is the leading geohazard mitigation firm operating throughout the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. GeoStabilization specializes in emergency slope stabilization and landslide repair, rockfall mitigation, grouting, and micropiles using design/build contracting. GeoStabilization International’s team includes some of the brightest and most dedicated professionals in the geohazard mitigation industry. Their expertise, proprietary tools, and worldwide partnerships allow them to repair virtually any slope stability or foundation problem in any geologic setting. Please visit our website for more information.