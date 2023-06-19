Elizabeth Goddard Launches Free 4-day Virtual Event: Low Ticket Live
The online business strategist has launched a four-day free virtual event for entrepreneurs who want to diversify their income.
I’m so excited to be launching this event. I really want people to get inspired to create their next offer with fresh ideas from the top brains in the online business world”LONDON, ENGLAND, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More of us than ever are wanting ways to earn money online; whether it’s to start a side hustle in your free time or to pivot an existing business to have multi-price point offerings for customers. Perhaps you’re launching a course or setting up your own digital product shop, a brand new free virtual event. Either way, Low Ticket Live - will provide a guide to do just that.
It’s the brainchild of business strategist Elizabeth Goddard, who was recently profiled in The Express for growing a multi- six-figure business with zero start-up costs. Low Ticket Live is a brand new free four-day business summit to teach entrepreneurs how they can diversify their income through simple, low ticket offers.
This one-of-a-kind virtual event, which takes place between the 10th-13th July, will bring together renowned speakers such as Jeanette Spencer, founder of The Women’s Entrepreneurial Network, Evelyn Weiss, leader of the mini-membership revolution and author of My Brilliant Year workbooks, Leonie Dawson.
With topics such as creating a digital product shop, how to make millions whilst only working 10 hours a week, and how to upsell with integrity, Low Ticket Live promises to show entrepreneurs just how easy it is to make more money in the online world and offer great value to their audience - by offering their low priced digital products (such as masterclasses, courses, and ebooks) packed with value.
After turning over £180,000 in one month predominately from low-ticket offers, Elizabeth, who specialises in multi-offer strategy, is on a mission to teach as many business owners as possible how to do the same. Elizabeth originally began the business in 2015 from home and has grown turnover to over half a million a year, helping over 24,000 students make more money online in the process.
With 7 industry experts speaking across the day (28 in total, all hand-selected by Elizabeth), Low Ticket Live will offer a mix of live and pre-recorded sessions, the event is set to attract thousands of business owners from all over the world.
Speaking about the launch of her event, the founder of Low Ticket Live, Elizabeth Goddard says: “I’m so excited to be launching this event! From mini-memberships to the explosion of digital product shops to Amazon KDP and Etsy printables, low-ticket offerings are so popular right now! That’s why I really wanted to run a virtual event to bring together the most innovative brains from the online business world who are forging new ground and are seeing huge success purely from low ticket offers. It’s important to show business owners that you absolutely can deliver value to your audience at low price points. You don’t have to charge thousands of pounds for your offer to be valuable. I really want people to get inspired to create their next offer with fresh ideas from the top brains in the online business world.”
For more information on Elizabeth Goddard’s Low Ticket live visit: https://lowticketlive.com/
