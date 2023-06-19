Leading Healthcare Publication Names AlediumHR as a Top Telehealth Company to know in 2023
Post-Covid, Hospitals, Health Systems, and Healthcare Companies have continued to expand their telehealth services as patients want more virtual care options.
We are honored to have been included on this list of companies that are pioneers in the Telehealth space.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AlediumHR, North America's leading telehealth recruiting firm, was recently named one of the Top Telehealth Companies to watch by Beckers Hospital Review. Over 280 companies made the list offering various Telehealth services and solutions.
Becker states that Hospitals, Health Systems, and Healthcare Companies have continued to expand their Telehealth services, thereby increasing access to patient care with more flexibility than ever.
Telehealth has become increasingly more important post-pandemic. Now, the acceleration of ChatCPT and AI will significantly increase Telehealth services' growth moving forward.
"We are honored to have been included on this list of companies that are leaders in the Telehealth space. Since our start in 2013, AlediumHR has continued to refine its Telehealth recruiting approach. Post Covid, with the acceptance of remote care, the outlook for the future is for continued growth. Now, with the rapid expansion of AI technology, this will impact recruiting and healthcare technology, said Mike Maffei, Founding Partner & President of AlediumHR."
"As I've often said to our clients and future partners, we are in a crisis with the shortage of medical personnel, both clinical and non-clinical roles throughout the United States. No part of the country is without needs. We are obligated as stewards in the industry to ensure job opportunities are filled for hospitals, healthcare companies, providers, and others who are so important to the welfare of our population, especially as it grows older, said Maffei."
AlediumHR specializes in Telehealth, Health Tech, Allied Health, Pharmaceutical, Behavioral Heath, Healthcare Support, and Biomedical Recruiting. The core principles of AlediumHR were founded in 2013 as a Telehealth recruiting provider.
Over the past ten years, AlediumHR has evolved into a specialized healthcare industry recruiting organization.
AlediumHR is the only company in the industry that provides telehealth and healthcare recruiting services focused on providing HARD-TO-FIND talent required to staff healthcare organizations with their proprietary Talentlytical® AI Healthcare Talent Acquisition Platform.
