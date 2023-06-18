Community Solar Authority partners with Lawrence County Housing Authority to help access community solar savings

Community Solar Authority Logo

Announcing this successful collaboration to access groundbreaking cost savings through the Community Solar Program of up to 50% off electricity costs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Solar Authority, a leading sustainability consulting company, and a proud stakeholder in the National Community Solar Partnership. CSA announces its successful collaboration with Lawrence County Housing Authority in accessing substantial cost savings through the Community Solar Program. This strategic partnership has resulted in a groundbreaking discount of up to 50% off electricity costs, thanks to the Illinois Solar For All program.

The Community Solar Fast Pass™ is a pioneering initiative from Community Solar Authority that enables large consumers of electricity to access done-for-you community solar. Their partnerships enable organizations to lower electricity costs; at no-cost- and seamlessly step towards sustainability.

Recognizing the importance of hedging against electricity inflation, Lawrence County Housing Authority was seeking to solve the problem of rising costs. Community Solar Authority emerged as the ideal partner, combining expertise in community solar, with a strong commitment to positively impacting local communities.

Through leveraging Community Solar Authority’s network of solar developers, Lawrence County Housing Authority was able to access the IL Solar For All program and get up to a 50% discount on electricity costs for years to come. This promotes long-term sustainability for the facilities, and all of the savings from the program are to be reinvested into the residents of LCHA.

"We are thrilled to partner with LCHA to bring the power of community solar to the organization & their residents," said Dakota Malone, a managing partner for Community Solar Authority. "Our mission has always been to serve as an entity as a force for good. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to equitable and sustainable solutions, & driving positive change for the communities that need it the most."

The collaboration between Community Solar Authority and Lawrence County Housing Authority represents a significant milestone in advancing renewable energy adoption in the region. Through expanding access & providing cost-savings, the partnership not only supports the local community's financial well-being but also contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting environmental resilience, and fostering a more sustainable future.

About Community Solar Authority:

Community Solar Authority is a leading provider of innovative sustainability solutions, dedicated to serving large consumers of electricity. Through pioneering its Community Solar Fast-Pass™, the company enables large consumers of electricity to access & maximize their community solar opportunities. Community Solar Authority is committed to driving positive change, fostering community impact, and advancing a more sustainable future through supporting businesses & organizations.