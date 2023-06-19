Growth Recipes Inc Selected for Collision Conference 2023 ALPHA Startup Program
Innovative growth marketing platform set to showcase its solutions and connect with entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors at the prestigious event.
We are incredibly excited and deeply grateful to be selected for the Alpha Startup Program at Collision Conference 2023 in Toronto.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Recipes Inc, a growth marketing platform dedicated to empowering startups and businesses to achieve exponential growth, is thrilled to announce its selection for the coveted ALPHA Startup Program at the Collision Conference 2023 in Toronto. The prestigious technology conference, often touted as “The Olympics of Tech & Startups,” taking place from June 26-29, 2023, brings together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders from around the globe.
The Collision Conference, often referred to as "The Olympics of Technology & Startups" by the media, is a highly anticipated event that brings together the brightest minds and innovative startups from around the world. This year, the event will take place at the Enercare Center in Toronto, attracting over 45,000 attendees, including startup founders, investors, and industry experts from more than 150 countries.
With over 1,000 investors and 3,000 startups in attendance, the conference offers unparalleled networking opportunities and access to invaluable resources for growth. Top-tier journalists from prestigious media outlets such as Bloomberg, Financial Times, Forbes, CNN Business, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal will be present, providing extensive coverage and visibility for the participating startups.
Featuring over 600 speakers from various industries, Collision offers attendees the chance to learn from and engage with thought leaders who are shaping the future of technology. The event has been praised by Bloomberg as "one of the world's biggest tech conferences," and Inc. has noted that "Collision continues to be the most frequent answer when I ask others about the conference they most want to attend this year." Digital Trends has also lauded the event as "the stunning future of tech conferences."
At the heart of the conference is the ALPHA startup program, which showcases early-stage startups with exceptional potential. The program connects these promising startups with influential people and companies, providing them with a unique opportunity to accelerate their growth and expand their networks. As a selected participant in the ALPHA program, Growth Recipes will have the chance to connect with potential investors, partners, and customers, further solidifying its position as a leading growth marketing platform.
Growth Recipes offers a comprehensive collection of proven growth strategies, expert collaborations, and a user-friendly platform designed to facilitate the implementation of these strategies. By leveraging the power of Growth Recipes, startups and businesses can scale their businesses faster with minimal effort.
"We are incredibly excited and deeply grateful to be selected for the Alpha Startup Program at Collision Conference 2023 in Toronto. This prestigious event offers an unparalleled opportunity for Growth Recipes to showcase our innovative platform and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors. From June 26-29, 2023, we look forward to sharing our passion for empowering startups and fostering business growth on a global scale. Thank you for believing in our vision and giving us this remarkable platform to make a meaningful impact," said Radhakrishnan KG, Founder & CEO of Growth Recipes.
During the conference, Growth Recipes aims to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and potential investors to build meaningful relationships and expand their professional network. The team will also demonstrate the latest features and improvements of the Growth Recipes platform to attract new users and potential partners.
Growth Recipes is planning to make a substantial impact at the event with an interactive booth that showcases its platform and provides live demonstrations. To encourage user sign-ups, Growth Recipes will offer special promotions, such as discounted subscription rates and exclusive access to premium features and new launches. The team will also schedule expert appearances at their booth, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage in Q&A sessions, discussions, and networking with industry influencers.
For more information about Growth Recipes, visit https://growthrecipes.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (Links below).
About Growth Recipes Inc
Growth Recipes is a growth marketing platform committed to empowering startups and businesses to achieve exponential growth. Founded by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and growth experts, the company's mission is to provide a comprehensive collection of proven growth strategies, enabling users to fuel their business expansion in a competitive landscape. Growth Recipes Inc is led by Radhakrishnan KG (Founder, CEO), Shivani Gupta (COO), Rajni Kaul (Product Head), and Samyak Jain (Growth Marketer).
Growth Recipes offers a wide range of services, including access to growth hacks, recipe card decks, expert collaborations, and a user-friendly platform designed to facilitate the implementation of these strategies. By leveraging the power of Growth Recipes, businesses can learn, execute and delegate growth marketing strategies aligned to their business growth goals.
