Derby Barracks/ VCOR, VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5002827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/15/23 2013 and 6/16/23 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holland Pond Road, Holland, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: James Beauvais

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/15/23 at approximately 2013 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order and conditions of release that had occurred through contact. Investigation revealed that Beauvais had violated his conditions of release and a restraining order by contacting a protected party. On 6/16/23, the Vermont State Police found Beauvais in the area of Holland Pond Rd in Holland, violating another set of conditions and the restraining order. Beauvais was subsequently arrested and brought to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Beauvais was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/23 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

BAIL: $200

MUGSHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

