Derby Barracks/ VCOR, VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5002827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 6/15/23 2013 and 6/16/23 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Holland Pond Road, Holland, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: James Beauvais
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/15/23 at approximately 2013 hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order and conditions of release that had occurred through contact. Investigation revealed that Beauvais had violated his conditions of release and a restraining order by contacting a protected party. On 6/16/23, the Vermont State Police found Beauvais in the area of Holland Pond Rd in Holland, violating another set of conditions and the restraining order. Beauvais was subsequently arrested and brought to the State Police Barracks in Derby for processing. Beauvais was later lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/19/23 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
BAIL: $200
MUGSHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881