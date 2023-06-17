Bestselling Author Sandra P. Blanes Launches Book: "Your True Power: 7 Steps toward Discovering Your Soul Purpose"
Sandra P. Blanes Upcoming Book Aims To Help Readers Achieve Their Highest PotentialUSA, June 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandra P. Blanes, an experienced author and advocate for personal transformation, is announcing the official launch of her exciting new book, "Your True Power: 7 Steps Toward Discovering Your Soul Purpose." Having already earned the status of a bestseller on both Amazon and Barnes & Noble, this groundbreaking guide can change readers' lives and empower them to unlock their true potential.
Mark your calendars for the exclusive premiere launch event on June 22nd at 7:00 p.m. The launch will take place at Books and Books, located at 265 Aragon Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134. This event will provide an evening of inspiration, as Blanes comes to share her insights and guide attendees on a journey of self-discovery.
In "Your True Power," Blanes delves into her personal experiences of triumph over adversity. She shares, “Inside I was very hollow, pessimistic, skeptical about the world and I resorted to alcohol and drugs to fill the void.” It was through a series of profound events that she realized how much she needed help and discovered a group that introduced her to the transformative power of the 12 steps of recovery. Emphasizing spirituality rather than religion, these steps enabled her to embark on an internal cleanse and develop new tools for life.
Motivated by her sister's encouragement to share her transformative journey with others, Blanes crafted a powerful system for overcoming compulsions. By working through the steps, she discovered her passion for writing and communicating her experiences. "Your True Power" shares her wisdom throughout seven crucial steps, including finding strength in surrender, connecting with a higher power, forgiving dream crushers, rearranging one's character, letting go of emotional burdens, utilizing creative spaces, and embracing the ongoing journey of personal growth.
The book also includes her seven steps to success, going into greater detail within her writings;
- Finding Strength in Surrender: Embracing vulnerability and surrendering to the process.
- Connecting with Your Higher Power: Cultivating a deeper spiritual connection to unlock inner wisdom.
- Forgiving Your Dream Crushers: Releasing resentment and embracing forgiveness for personal growth.
- Rearranging Your Character: Transforming negative patterns and embracing positive change.
- Letting Go of Heavy Stuff: Liberating one self from emotional baggage and finding inner freedom.
- Using the Space to Create: Harnessing the power of mindfulness and creativity to shape a purpose-driven life.
- Continuing Your Journey: Embracing an ongoing commitment to personal growth and self-discovery.
For anyone interested in learning from her life experiences and well-earned wisdom, Blanes will be conducting workshops and serving as a spiritual life coach. Drawing from her personal breakthrough and extensive coaching experience, her goal is to guide individuals in finding freedom in life and identifying their purpose. Due to the personal trials she has faced in this life, Blanes will be an empathetic and caring guide.
This opportunity is open to people of all ages, beliefs, and backgrounds. Don't miss the exciting new release of "Your True Power: 7 Steps toward Discovering Your Soul Purpose" by bestselling author Sandra P. Blanes. Join us at the premier book launch event on June 22nd at 7:00 p.m., where you'll embark on a transformative journey towards unlocking your true potential.
For press inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact Blanes via her email: sandra@sandrapblanes.com or visit her www.sandrapblanes.com
Sandra Blanes
sandra@sandrapblanes.com
Sandra Blanes