Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Vernon County, Wis.

GENOA, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Genoa, Wis. that occurred on the evening of June 16, 2023.

 

At approximately 5:55 p.m., Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa, Wisconsin for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the subject was departing the home and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance from the residence. During the traffic stop, the subject turned on their vehicle and began to drive away at a high rate of speed with one deputy hanging on to the side of the vehicle. A Vernon County Sheriff’s deputy discharged their firearm, striking the subject, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

 

Vernon County Sheriff’s deputies were wearing body cameras during this incident.

                

No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

 

The deputy from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office who discharged their weapon has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

 

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

 

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Vernon County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

 

Please direct media inquiries regarding the officer involved critical incident to Wisconsin DOJ.

