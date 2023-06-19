Following Successful Kickstarter, InvisOutlet Seeks to Transform Homes with Its Single-Outlet Approach to Smart Control
InvisOutlet is three days away from a more than 15X finish to its historic Kickstarter campaign.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smashing its funding goal shortly after it launched on Kickstarter, InvisOutlet now seems certain to take the smart home market by storm. Its innovation is in its compactness and its flexibility, affording users easy access to an unprecedented number of functions, all packed neatly into a device that looks like a typical wall outlet. As Kickstarter contributors await their pre-orders eagerly, Intecular founder and smart-home pioneer Lawrence Ko continues to build on what he has created already.
Some of the most thrilling features that come packed into InvisOutlet out of the box include the following:
• Health Monitoring: InvisOutlet comes with different sensors to measure air quality, CO2 levels, and other interior details, all to help you live a healthier life.
• Smart Leveling: adjust any room to a more energy-efficient temperature whenever it is unoccupied.
• Comprehensive Problem-Solving: no hubs, no batteries, no exposed wiring, no unsightly add-ins, and unprecedented user-friendly set-up and maintenance, addressing every pain point in the space today.
With just three days left in the Kickstarter campaign, the Intecular team has been exceptionally responsive to contributor feedback. Throughout the campaign, technology enthusiasts and smart-home evangelists have conversed with the founder, finding something remarkable even beyond his technical expertise: he has shown a genuine interest in hearing what people have to say about InvisOutlet and a steadfast willingness to take thoughts and opinions into account.
The product has, for its part, generated massive excitement throughout the smart-home community. For many of those people, who had become used to the same rehashes and multi-device approaches, InvisOutlet is a long-awaited breath of fresh air. It has become widely recognized as the leading device for cleanly, compactly merging multiple sensors and devices into one platform, accessible through a user-friendly app, and delivering the reliability and consistency that people expect and need in their homes.
Intecular, the company behind InvisOutlet, has now proven not only the quality of its products but also its ability to execute them and find a market for them. This comes at a time when the smart home market is growing precipitously, especially in smart homes. One contributor took note of this fact, saying, “Hoping to use these in all my tiny home cabins I'm setting up for Airbnb.” Backing up this sentiment, Polaris Market Research has projected that between 2023 and 2030, the global smart hospitality market will expand at a CAGR of 29.79%.
The Kickstarter for InvisOutlet is still live, for another three days. To learn more about how you can get your InvisOutlet – for your home, your hotel, or any other space – visit the crowdfunding page at https://bit.ly/446NZx6. Please reach out to launch@intecular.com with any other inquiries.
Lawrence Ko
Intecular
launch@intecular.com
