Father of four children die after a croc attack in Central Province

A father of four children died after a crocodile attacked during a diving trip at Nikunitava in Central Province on 6 June 2023.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province Superintendent David Soakai said, “The deceased accompanied five other boys on a diving trip to a place called Nikunitava.”

PPC Soakai said, “When they arrived at the diving place they dive into two groups till one of the boys sighted a big black object swimming past them. He advises them to jump back on to their canoes for their safety while the deceased are still under water.”

Mr Soakai said, “While the deceased was under water, a few metres away from the other divers, they tried to give signs to the deceased that there was a crocodile and during that time the crocodile attacked the deceased.”

He said the boys try to disturb the crocodile to pull him for almost an hour before they manage to pull out the deceased from the crocodile.

“It is a sad incident and advisable to take precautionary measures when going on a diving trip. Currently police are working on a plan for crocodile destruction. My condolences to the relatives for the loss of their loved one,” Saokai says.

