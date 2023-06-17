PRT complete two weeks intensive training in Honiara

Police Response Team (PRT) of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have completed a two weeks intensive training provided by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) on 14 June 2023 at Rove police headquarters.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) National Security and Operation Support (NSOS) Mr. Ian Vaevaso and Team Leader CPLT Commissioner Zhao Jinyong were present to officially close the training program.

DC Vaevaso said the closing program started with some speech presentation and drill by PRT officers.

Mr Vaevaso said the training program conducted by China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) is part of capacity and capability development of the RSIPF which I would like to acknowledge the ongoing support provided by CPLT to the RSIPF.

He said the two weeks training for the PRT are so significant and have benefited the RSIPF and the people of Solomon Islands since we started last year 2022.

Our partner CPLT, PRC and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) have paid greater attention in building the capacity and capability of RSIPF to be an effective and capable police force that would serve the needs of its people, Mr Vaevaso said.

He said the CPLT have delivered over thousands of assisting police equipment, mobility assets and implemented several assisting projects. This week as we speak, other equipment and assets were cleared at the Solomon Island Customs. This proves to us that PRC, especially MPS through CPLT has a genuine, transparent relationship and cooperation with RSIPF and the people of Solomon Islands.

Speaking on behalf of the course participant during the closing ceremony, Senior Police Constable (PC) Jerry Menina said this training will increase and strengthen our tactical capabilities in maintaining the emerging response and public order management capabilities.

PC Menina said the training really equips us with skills and tactics on shield, baton and combat confrontation tactics.

Team Leader (TL) China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) Commissioner Zhao Jinyong congratulated all the participants. As one of the most elite forces of RSIPF, PRT makes great contribution to the stability and security of Solomon Islands (SI).

Commissioner Zhao said it is important for every officer of PRT to protect the people of SI while making sure your own safety with the skills and tactics you’ve learned. And make full use of them during the upcoming Pacific Games 2023.

The chief instructor CPLT Dong Pengpeng said, this training is specifically designed for PRT according to its task and responsibilities. It’s admirable that all the participants show the spirit of professionalism, dedication and discipline despite the sweltering heat weather.

//End//

Commissioner Zhao left and DC Vaevaso right pose with two outstanding course participant during the training

Commissioner Zhao right present certificate to PC Menina of PRT

DC Vaevaso give his remarks during the closing ceremony

OIC OST left present a certificate to a PRT officer during the closing program

Police Constable (PC) Jerry Menina present remarks during the closing program

PRT officer display how to use baton and shield during a drill at the closing program

PRT officer display how to use shield during the drill

PRT officers listen during the speech presentation

PRT officers pose for a photo after the closing program

PRT officers showcase how to use long baton

RSIPF and CPLT officers at the closing program

Some PRT officers showcase how to use baton and shield