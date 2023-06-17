RSIPF Participate at the commemoration of His Majesty King Charles III

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers, the Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) and the Police Band mounted a colourful Parade at the official program in commemoration of His Majesty King Charles III official 74th Birthday at the Lawson Tama.

Solomon Islands today celebrated the first King’s Birthday. There were five parade groups which were also part of the parade and they are the HCC Law enforcement group, Scouts, Girl Guides, Brownies and the Salvation Army.

The Parade Commander for the official program today is Assistance Police Commissioner (AC) National Operation Evelyn Thugea.

During the Parade His Excellency the Governor General Sir David Vunagi escorted by the parade commander and the Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau to do the platoon inspections to the participating platoons at the official program.

The parade was witnessed by several hundred people including the Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare, Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice and City Mayor with other dignitaries and members of the public.

His Excellency the Governor General Sir David Vunagi also gave three happy cheers to his Majesty King Charles III and followed by the presentation of Previous Honours and Awards to the awardees.

There was a pardon ceremony that occurred during the official 74th birthday parade at Lawson Tama. The Governor General pardoned a lifetime prisoner today 16th June 2023 at the Lawson tama stadium.

//End//

Color party

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau welcome Hon Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare during the kings 74th birthday parade

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau welcome speaker of National Parliament of Solomon Island Mr John Patteson Oti

Commissioner Mostyn Mangau welcome the Governor General of Solomon Island up on his arrival

CSSI female platton

CSSI male platton

Governor General Sir David Vunagi at the dais and talk with prisoner who pardon during the Kings Birthday

Governor General Sir David Vunagi at the dais for general salute

Governor General Sir David Vunagi present awards to a recipient during the King’s birthday

Governor General Sir David Vunagi Royal Salute during the breaking of the Royal Standard

Governor General Sir David Vunagi Royal Salute

Hon Prime Minister Manasseh Damukana Sogavare at the dais for general salute

Honiara City Law Enforcement

RSIPF and CSSI officers on parade

RSIPF female platton