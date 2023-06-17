SIEO thanked applicants who have applied for its temporary advertised positions

The Solomon Islands Electoral Office (SIEO) would like to acknowledge and inform applicants who have responded to the temporary positions advertised for the upcoming voter registration exercise over the past months.

Over 1700 applications have been received in response to these temporary advertised positions of Registration Officers, Assistant Registration Officer Team Leaders, Provincial Awareness Coordinators, Provincial Communication and Administration Officers, Provincial Training Coordinators, and Data Processing Officers.

Assessment has been done over the past weeks with data entering of all the applications received and the final list of selected candidates will be notified accordingly.

All selected candidates for the first lot of applications for the positions of Registration Officers, Assistant Registration Officer Team Leaders, Provincial Awareness Coordinator, Provincial Communication and Administration Officers, and Provincial Training Coordinators for all the provinces will be published through print and online media next week so those who have applied for this position are advised to look out.

The positions of Assistant Registration Officer – Data Officers have been shortlisted and scheduled to undergo a computer test in the coming week from the 20th – the 22nd of June 2023.

The computer test is part of the recruitment process for the Assistant Registration Officer – Data Officers positions who will be required to input data into our voter registration software, during field registration in respective constituencies.

The test will help select candidates based on their typing capabilities, accuracy and speed, and computer know-how.

Shortlisted candidates are grouped into 6 groups which will undergo the computer test from 20th -22nd June next week at Multi-Purpose Hall.

Group 1 and 2 – Tuesday 20 th June 2023

June 2023 Group 3 and 4 – Wednesday 21 st June 2023

June 2023 Groups 5 and 6 – Thursday 22nd June 2023

Check the Electoral Commission’s FaceBook page and website and also in the newspaper for names in each group and the details on the organized test.

Those who have applied for these positions are advised to look out for the list. Once the computer test is undertaken, a final list of candidates will be informed publicly.

Also, as part of our recruitment process Registration Managers in respective provinces are currently assessing the applications for the position of Assistant Registration Officer- Clerks and Civic and Voter Education Assistants and they will be published also as soon they are finalized.

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission is very pleased with the many responses to the call for applications. This shows the citizen’s interest and willingness to engage and contribute to the important process of electing our leaders.

Should your application be unsuccessful, SIEO would like to thank you for showing your interest. Not being selected does not mean you are not qualified. The limited spaces for these positions have restricted the Electoral Commission to select as many qualified applicants received as possible, however, we appreciate your show of interest in helping out in the work that we do.

SIEC is keeping all applications received regardless of being successful or unsuccessful in its pool of applicants’ database for future reference.

More job opportunities are coming with our ongoing preparations for the next general election and we encourage you to look out for updates on this vacancy.

The SIEO will bring you more updates on our recruitment outcome in the media, especially on the Electoral Commission Official Website and Facebook Page so please do follow us for these updates.

For more inquiries on any election-related matters, do call SIEC Hotline on Phone 7222200 or send an email to info@siec.gov.sb. Website: www.siec.gov.sb Or you can also message us on the FaceBook page.

END://

SIEO PRESS