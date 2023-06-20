Orange Mound vs. Indie Memphis how Memphis Film Culture Robs Historic Black Community of dignity of film Honor Prestige

Elmore explains; A pioneering filmmaker is not our correct description. We are a Memphis “Historic Filmmaker.” The Term Historic means: “famous or important in history, or potentially so. “ Elmore such negates Anthony Elmore 's & Orange Mound's Heritage Asset

Elmore explains I was the 1st Memphis filmmaker to get his film across the finish line to the movie theatres. This is historic and an example to show other Blacks despite the odds and challenges you can be the best, This is our Black Heritage and Black pride story