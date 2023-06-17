Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Van Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault With Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday June 15, 2023, in the 1200 Block of Van Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 2:47 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and one of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it the victim. The victim fled the scene before the suspects could obtain any property.

 

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

