Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 13th Street, Northeast and Constitution Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 13th Street, Northeast and Constitution Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:20 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied then the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was later apprehended by responding officers.

 

A 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

 

