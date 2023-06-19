Equine Collaborative International Hosts Wyoming Wild Horses Series Part 2 With Presenter Jim Brown June 21st

Register for the free Zoom event by sending an e-mail to 411eci@gmail.com with ‘JIM BROWN’ in the subject line.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equine Collaborative International, ECI, will host the second segment of the Wyoming Wild Horses Zoom webinar series at 8PM Eastern on June 21st. The session’s guest presenter will be Wyoming wildlife photographer Jim Brown. He will lead the discussion with a depth of expertise and knowledge developed through years of wild horse photography.

Joining Jim will be Chad Hanson, co-founder of the Wyoming Mustang Institute and author of ‘In A Land of Awe, Finding Reverence in the Search for Wild Horses’, Heather Hellyer, wildlife photographer and co-organizer of the Save Our Wild Horses Conference, and Craig Downer, ecologist and wild ungulate specialist who worked with Velma Bronn Johnston (Wild Horse Annie).

These speakers are part of a growing movement of people committed to keeping wild horses and burros free. The platform series will provide a forum for these individuals to share their stories and offer solutions to the challenges facing these iconic animals.

Barbara Moore is the ECI Vice President and Editor of their quarterly publication, Groundwork. Moore, host of the event, shares her insights. She writes, “Equine Collaborative International works to support cooperation and education to benefit horses, horse people and equine businesses. The Jim Brown ‘Keep Wild Horses Wild Series’ has given us a great opportunity to meet those goals.”

“While talking with Jim as we designed and scheduled the first event, he assured me he did not want to fill the line up with people who would just agree with him. He is aware of the controversies in wild horse issues and thinks they should come to light and be discussed. We decided to do this in conversation form rather than have each of the panelists do individual presentations. The response from the potential audience was overwhelmingly positive, with many people registering for the event even though it was created on very short notice. The number of highly qualified and diverse experts who are happy to take part with Jim is a testament to their admiration for Jim and to his years of experience. It is also a testament to their dedication to saving America’s Wild Horses.”

“Scheduling events such as this is a bit of a challenge. With the advantage of being able to send recordings to those who are interested, we can meet needs and share the wealth of information that is offered. Attendees from Scotland, Spain, Canada, Australia and the U.S. attended the first session. We welcome diversity in the organization and in the conversations. We can only benefit from sharing experiences and solutions.”

“The conversation in the second episode is going to address some of the more distressing topics for wild horse advocates and admirers. We will discuss the illegal killing of wild horses. We are honored to have one of the co-founders of the Wyoming Mustang Institute, Chad Hanson, joining the panel for the 2nd and 3rd installments. Hanson was with Brown when he discovered the carcasses of two horses last fall. We are all eager to hear the accounts of what they found and what actions were precipitated by their reports.”

“Many people who missed the first episode have requested a recording and requested to be included in the June 21st and July 6th audiences. It is still possible to register by sending an e-mail to 411eci@gmail.com with ‘JIM BROWN’ in the subject line. Register before noon on July 21st to make sure we do not miss you. Please note if you want the recording from June 5th.”

Brown and the other speakers will discuss the current situation for wild horses in Wyoming and the West in the second session. This promises to be an informative conversation people won't want to miss.

So mark your calendars and join them on June 21st for Part 2 of Keeping Wild Horses Wild.

American Equine Awareness provided this news piece.