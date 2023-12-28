Deadline for House Budget Committee Request for Governmental Fiscal Accountability and Waste Submissions- December 31st

Governance, Risk and Compliance

Equine protection advocates still have time to submit data and solutions for the BLM taxpayer funded Wild Horse and Burro Program before the deadline.

If you or your organization is interested in improving government oversight, please share your specific solutions.” — Oversight Task Force

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 1, 2023, the House Budget Committee published a letter informing the American public that they established an Oversight Task Force on October 13, 2023. It states, “The Task Force will lead the Committee’s work in providing the American public with necessary oversight of their taxpayer dollars by championing accountability, transparency, and program integrity.” It adds, “the Task Force will explore applicable options of how Congress and the federal government can improve the fiscal state of the nation, examine how taxpayer dollars are being spent, and expose waste, fraud, and abuse.”

5900 Club founder Cheryl Turner states, “GRC, Governance, Risk and Compliance, is an industry standard that is used in both public and private sectors worldwide. GRC ensures organizations are acting responsibly and are transparent in decision-making processes and spending management. They are held accountable to the budget committee and ultimately, in this case, the public.”

“The Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro program needs careful public examination, transparency, clarity, and a higher standard of GRC. Technology is available to ensure proper oversight of government decision making and spending within the program. Implementation of GRC standards pushes regulation within archaic and outdated environments. Data and science-based decision processes can be leveraged to use taxpayer dollars in a more efficient and effective manner.”

A growing number of people across the country support keeping wild equine on their designated federal lands. This is the low cost option. The budget chart shows how federal funds are currently primarily used to remove and house these equine in federal holding facilities or private short and long-term pastures. The chart reveals that most federal funds allocated to the WHB program are not used for herd management and planning or humane population oversight. Funds spent for these purposes amount to only 0% - 2% of the total allotment.

Individuals wishing to submit financial facts and solutions may use this link to do so. The Task Force press release states, “If you or your organization is interested in improving government oversight, please share your specific solutions.” https://budget.house.gov/fiscal-accountability-whistleblower-submission

There are only a few days left to submit pertinent information. Readers are asked to take time to present data with their solution proposals for this important taxpayer funded program.

Briefly explain what part of the program is being addressed, how it is currently being handled, what the proposed solution is.

American Equine Awareness and 5900 Club, as a partnership for Save America’s Native Equine, provided this news piece.