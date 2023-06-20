TSX Entertainment Unveils Groundbreaking Music Video Program “First Look” on Times Square's Largest Billboard
TSX Entertainment is set to revolutionize the music industry by launching an unprecedented Music Video program, First Look on its iconic Times Square billboard
We are thrilled to introduce TSX’s First Look program on the largest billboard in Times Square. It's a groundbreaking opportunity for artists to engage with their fans on an unprecedented level.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TSX Entertainment, a leading entertainment and technology company, is set to revolutionize the music industry by launching an unprecedented Music Video program called First Look on its iconic Times Square billboard. For the first time, artists will have the opportunity to create a monumental pop-culture moment by premiering new music videos on the spectacular 18,000 square foot billboard complete with crystal clear sound through the TSX App.
The highly anticipated program debuted this weekend, where fans watched new videos on the massive billboard from superstar artists like Doja Cat and Dua Lipa. The program will also feature upcoming releases from Post Malone, The Weeknd, and many more.
The TSX Billboard will broadcast music videos daily and drive even more attention to the epicenter of entertainment. This groundbreaking initiative allows fans to immerse themselves in their favorite artists' visuals on a scale never seen before. The gigantic screen, located at 1568 Broadway, on the corner of 47th Street and 7th Avenue, directly in front of the iconic red steps, will captivate passersby with it’s mesmerizing display.
"We are thrilled to introduce the TSX’s First Look program on the largest billboard in Times Square," says Nick Holmstén, co-CEO of TSX Entertainment. "This initiative represents a groundbreaking opportunity for artists to engage with their fans on an unprecedented level, while offering music lovers an unforgettable experience. We believe this will become a significant milestone in the music industry and a must-see attraction for locals and tourists visiting Times Square."
With its crystal clear sound system and visually stunning display, the TSX billboard promises to elevate the art of music videos to new heights. Fans can download the TSX App, available on iOS and Android, to enhance their experience and access additional features and exclusive content related to the showcased music videos.
About TSX Entertainment:
TSX Entertainment empowers the world's most innovative artists and brands as a one-of-a-kind entertainment company creating an integrated, innovative, interactive, and immersive brand platform that redefines the entertainment experience of the future. The company goes beyond music-creating integrations to make some of the world's biggest brand launches, drops and cultural moments in the metaverse and at its flagship property in Times Square. Check out the future of entertainment for yourself at tsxent.com
