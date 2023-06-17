Kuhio Highway Short-term Improvements nearing completion

Main, News Posted on Jun 16, 2023 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that the southbound lane added on Kūhiō Highway between Kuamoʻo Road and Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road as part of the Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements will open on Friday, June 23 when work concludes at 5 a.m.

The additional southbound lane in the vicinity of Lanikai Street was added by utilizing the existing paved area for the left-turn auxiliary lanes for Lanikai Street. Motorist turning onto southbound Kūhiō Highway will need to enter into the through lane and motorist turning left onto Lanikai Street will need to turn from the through lane.

Additionally, the limits of the Kūhiō Highway Southbound Contraflow will be adjusted to the southern point of Wailua Bridge and Hanamāulu Junction on Kapule Highway. The previous limits of the contraflow were between Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road and Wailua Bridge.

Full completion of the Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements project is scheduled for August 2023. Remaining work will be pavement remediation to bring pavement and the connections between pavement sections to acceptable smoothness standards. All remaining work will be completed at night, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., to reduce impact to the traveling public.

Please note all roadwork is weather–permitting. For Kauaʻi weekly road closure information visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

