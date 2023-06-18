COLONY GRILL BRINGS FAMOUS “HOT OIL” PIZZAS TO MARYLAND
Newest Colony Grill location in Cabin John Village, Potomac, MD to open Monday, June 19FAIRFAX, CT, USA, June 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colony Grill, the 85-year-old restaurant brand known for its family-friendly tavern settings, gracious hospitality, and famous “hot oil” bar-style pizzas, has announced the opening of its newest location at Cabin John Village, a bustling mixed-use development located at 11325 Seven Locks Road in Potomac, Maryland. Beginning Monday, June 19, the 4,800-square-foot space will be open daily from 11:30 a.m. until late closing, offering seating for about 175 across its dining room, bar, and patio.
“We are thrilled to be open in Maryland,” said Ken Martin, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. “The Potomac area in general and the Cabin John Village development specifically are buzzing with activity and people from all walks of life. We are excited for guests to try our unique pizza and look forward to working hard to be a valued member of the community.” This is the company’s first investment in Maryland. Colony Grill also operates locations in Connecticut, Florida, New York, and Virginia.
Community leadership is a key part of Colony Grill’s mission, and all locations showcase a Wall of Heroes featuring portraits of veterans and first responders. These photographs are submitted by guests to honor the WWII history of the original Connecticut location. Cabin John Village patrons are encouraged to submit 8 by 10-inch photos of friends, family members or themselves, in their military branch uniform, to be added to the collection installed for public viewing.
The first Colony Grill location opened in 1935 in an Irish immigrant neighborhood in Stamford, Connecticut. Since then, Colony Grill has become famous for what is now its only menu offering: a one-of-a-kind, thin-crust pizza that is best served with its signature “hot oil” topping – a spicy, full-of-flavor, pepper-infused creation which can be ordered with any other combination of toppings.
While the original owners of Colony Grill were Irish American, they employed Italian and Eastern European chefs throughout the Great Depression. These men proudly wanted bar patrons to try the pizza recipes of their homelands but needed a way to fit a pizza tray on Colony Grill’s narrow bar top. The solution: the “Bar Pie,” a thin crust pizza that is smaller in diameter than a traditional pizza with a thin layer of cheese and sauce so slices can be easily managed with one hand. The local Irish crowd – and anyone else who visited Colony Grill – seemingly could not get enough of this unique pizza. In the decades that followed, the hot oil bar pie became so popular that all the other Colony menu items faded away, as did the need for a grill. But the name Colony Grill remains as a link to their heritage.
The restaurant’s overall design palette blurs the line between “going out and coming home.” Colony Grill is meant to be a place of comfort, a “third place” for a diversity of generations to enjoy fine company and award-winning pizza. The design also integrates curated elements that celebrate the history of the greater Potomac area, with local antique pieces dotted throughout the restaurant.
Colony Grill Development, LLC (CGD) owns and operates all Colony Grill locations. The principals of CGD are Martin, Paul Coniglio, Chris Drury, and Cody Lee. The partners, all boyhood friends, were members of the 1989 little league world series championship team from Trumbull, Connecticut. They defeated Taiwan on ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” in front of a crowd of 40,000 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Colony Grill has been named one of the “56 Greatest Old-School Pizzerias in America” by The Daily Meal and has consistently been named one of the “Top 101 Pizzas in America” by TripAdvisor.
Pricing for Colony Grill’s pies range from $10.50 to $13.50 with options for adding additional toppings or gluten-free crust. A Salad Pie is also available for guests and includes Colony Grill’s signature crust baked with a touch of olive oil and sea salt, topped with hearty mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots and tossed with balsamic vinaigrette. Breakfast lovers can try the restaurant’s Breakfast Pie available all day, every day, which features a choice of bacon or sausage, egg, and cheese.
Visit https://www.colonygrill.com for more information.
