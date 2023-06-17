Submit Release
Department of Health warns about frozen fruit products due to potential hepatitis A contamination

Posted on Jun 16, 2023

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Willamette Valley Fruit Co. of the following Great Value frozen fruit products sold at Walmart, because of the potential presence of hepatitis A. All other types of Great Value frozen fruit products are not affected by this recall. The voluntary recall includes the following lot codes and dates:

Great Value Sliced Strawberries, 64oz (4lb) plastic bag with the following codes:

Great Value Mixed Fruit, 64oz (4lb) plastic bag with the following codes:

Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend, 40oz (2lb 8oz) plastic bag, with the following code:

Customers are urged to check their freezers and throw away or return the recalled product for a refund. Customers with further questions about the products covered by this recall may contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. at 1-800-518-9865.

Guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that persons should not consume products contaminated with hepatitis A, a contagious virus that can cause liver disease. Hepatitis A virus infections can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water, and symptoms of infection include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers with pre-existing severe illness or who are immune compromised, a hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Persons who may have consumed the affected product should consult with their health care professional to determine if vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals immediately.

