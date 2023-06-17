Submit Release
Caroli Remmlinger joins IC en Scene as Director of Strategic Partnerships

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IC en Scene hired Caroli Remmlinger as Director of Strategic Partnerships.

Remmlinger, who is based in Monaco, brings with her nearly 15 years of experience as a public relations liaison, specializing in building mutually beneficial partnerships in a multicultural setting, and as business developer and success coach, accompanying her clients in the process of achieving their goals.

Caroli started her career as a freelance photojournalist and a fashion model before she transitioned into business development, executing initiatives in sales, marketing and operations.

Caroli is scheduled to attend the Monte-Carlo Television Festival from June 16, 2023 to June 20, 2023.

“Joining IC en Scene as Director of Strategic partnerships is a great fit, where my expertise in PR, business development and human potential will profit the company and its clients,” Remmlinger said. “I look forward to strengthening IC en Scene’s alliances in the European market.”

More Information about Caroli Remmlinger is available on IC en Scene’s page at IC EN SCENE | Meet the Team www.icenscene.com

Please email info@icenscene.com with any inquiries regarding Caroli Remmlinger’s partnership with IC en Scene.

Asha Cybele Mollier
IC en Scene
info@icenscene.com
