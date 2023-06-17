Caroli Remmlinger joins IC en Scene as Director of Strategic Partnerships
Newly Appointed Director of Strategic Partnerships Caroli Remmlinger at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival
Director of Strategic Partnerships Caroli Remmlinger Debuts at Monte-Carlo Television FestivalMONTE-CARLO, MONACO, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IC en Scene hired Caroli Remmlinger as Director of Strategic Partnerships.
Remmlinger, who is based in Monaco, brings with her nearly 15 years of experience as a public relations liaison, specializing in building mutually beneficial partnerships in a multicultural setting, and as business developer and success coach, accompanying her clients in the process of achieving their goals.
Caroli started her career as a freelance photojournalist and a fashion model before she transitioned into business development, executing initiatives in sales, marketing and operations.
Caroli is scheduled to attend the Monte-Carlo Television Festival from June 16, 2023 to June 20, 2023.
“Joining IC en Scene as Director of Strategic partnerships is a great fit, where my expertise in PR, business development and human potential will profit the company and its clients,” Remmlinger said. “I look forward to strengthening IC en Scene’s alliances in the European market.”
