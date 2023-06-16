Child care on school grounds makes life easier for Nanaimo, Ladysmith families

CANADA, June 16 - Dozens of Nanaimo families now have access to new licensed child care spaces conveniently located on school grounds with the opening of two new child care centres.

“Co-locating child care on school grounds makes life easier for busy parents and gives them peace of mind of knowing their kids are in one place for the day,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. "By working with school districts, we’re building a future where access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care is a core service families can depend on.”

Approximately 150 new child care spaces are located in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District (SD68), split between two elementary schools. Forest Park Elementary school in Nanaimo has a new child care centre with more than 70 spaces. Ladysmith Primary has a new child care centre with more than 75 child care spaces.

Since 2018, SD68 has received more than $22.6 million through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund to create more than 550 new child care spaces on school grounds as well as playgrounds and equipment.

“We’re supporting parents and children during their early learning years by collaborating with school districts throughout B.C. to build child care options in new and existing schools that work best for families and surrounding communities,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care.

To help accelerate the creation of child care spaces on school grounds, school districts, First Nations schools, First Nations independent schools and not-for-profit independent schools can apply for ChildCareBC New Spaces funding in 2023-24.

"Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools recognizes the vital importance of child care space within our schools,” said Greg Keller, board chair. “We are extremely grateful to the B.C. government for funding these 150 spaces between Forest Park Elementary and Ladysmith Primary, as it enables the district to provide quality child care services for more families. The Province’s support will be integral as we create more child care centres across the district in the years to come.”

Parents and guardians with school-age children at licensed facilities will save as much as $145 a month on their child care fees through the Child Care Fee Reduction Initiative starting Sept. 1, 2023, when the fee reductions expand to include school-age child care spaces.

Since 2018, the Province has invested $3.9 billion in the 10-year ChildCareBC plan to build access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care with more than 31,800 new child care spaces funded for creation, of which more than 1,200 are located in Nanaimo.

The Province and the Government of Canada are investing nearly $300 million to fund the creation of new licensed child care spaces in high-need areas throughout B.C. Applicants can continue to apply to the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo –

“Families in Nanaimo tell me what a difference local and affordable child care makes in their lives. For many years, child care wasn’t prioritized, putting parents and caregivers in a tough spot. With more than 70 new spaces we’re funding at Forest Park Elementary, kids will get stability and parents will get peace of mind, knowing their children are cared for, in and out of the classroom.”

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan –

“Finding safe local child care can be extremely stressful for families. Investments like these are making lives easier for everyone. More than 75 new child care spaces at Ladysmith Primary will serve our community well and our government looks forward to creating more positive changes for families in the coming months and years.”

For more information about child care in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District: https://www.sd68.bc.ca/childcare-spaces/

For more information about the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund

For more about ChildCareBC, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare

