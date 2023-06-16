I-95 Update: “Very Productive Day” as Construction on Interim Solution Gets Underway 

For the latest updates, a rendering of the repair, and to watch the livestream, visit www.pa.gov/i95updates.

Philadelphia, PA – This morning, after the demolition was completed days ahead of schedule, crews began work on building the interim roadway. Significant progress was made throughout the day, as a base of foamed glass aggregate was laid on the roadway to serve as the foundation as crews fill in the gap up to the surface level of I-95.

“I would describe today as a very productive day, and significant progress will continue during the day and into the night. You’ll be able to see tangible evidence of our progress,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll in a briefing with reporters this afternoon.

Check out pa.gov/I95updates for more information and the 24/7 live feed.

See below for the updates on today’s progress:

Significant Work Done on Interim Solution, Crews Not Delayed by Weather

Laborers working for Buckley & Company made significant progress throughout the day, laying an even foundation of Delaware County-made foamed glass aggregate to set the stage for building up the gap to the surface level of I-95.

Crews weren’t even delayed by rain showers and thunderstorms that passed through the area. They worked through the rain – and briefly paused their work as thunderstorms passed through, before resuming shortly thereafter. The backfill material itself – a specially-designed, Pennsylvania-made glass aggregate – will not be affected by rain or inclement weather during construction.

I-95 Incident Page and Resources

PennDOT has an I-95 incident page on its 511PA traveler information website where real-time travel times are displayed for the incident detours. Travel times for the northbound, southbound, and global detours are displayed. Users can see traffic cameras, incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, and traffic speeds on the map.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

PEMA Working with City of Philadelphia to Support Small Businesses in Northeast Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working with the City of Philadelphia to survey local businesses in Tacony and Northeast Philadelphia so that they can have access to Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the federal Small Business Administration. Businesses experiencing access problems due to local road closures or detours should contact the Department of Commerce Office of Business Services by calling (215) 683-2100 or emailing business@phila.gov.

Governor Shapiro to Brief POTUS on I-95 Repair

Tomorrow, Governor Josh Shapiro will brief President Biden on the response to the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia and discuss the continued coordination between local, state, and federal partners in the ongoing repair process. The Governor will also take part in an aerial tour of the I-95 site with the President.

Detour Information & Routes

Southbound I-95 motorists can go as far south as Exit 30 (Cottman Avenue).

Northbound I-95 motorists can go as far north as Exit 26 (Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue).

PennDOT has primary detour routes in place in the area:

I-95 Southbound : Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East I-95 Northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Additionally, Philadelphia Police will have the following closures and detours in place if you are traveling on I-95 in the area of the Cottman Avenue exit. Police will be located along the detour route. Expect delays along the detour and note these are subject to change:

Castor Avenue on-ramp for I-95 northbound

Aramingo Avenue/I-95 on and off-ramps On-ramp to I-95 northbound closed Betsy Ross off-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Bridge Street ramp I-95 on-ramp at Bridge Street closed. All traffic on Tacony Street will flow northbound only from Bridge Street to New State Road.

Tacony Street and Tacony-Palmyra Bridge Tacony Palmyra Bridge traffic onto Tacony Street is closed. All traffic continues westbound onto Levick Street.

Cottman Avenue exit and State Road closures State Road from Cottman Avenue to Longshore Avenue will be one-way, southbound travel only.

Southbound I-95 detour (local) Exit I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue. At the end of the ramp, right on Bleigh Street. Follow Bleigh to State Road, and make a left onto State. Travel State Road South to Longshore Avenue. Re-enter I-95 southbound at State Road and Longshore Avenue.

Northbound I-95 detour (local) Exit I-95 at Aramingo Avenue. At the end of the ramp, make a left onto Aramingo Avenue. Follow Aramingo Avenue to Tacony Street. Turn right. Take Tacony Street northbound around the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge loop to New State Road. Continue northbound. Travel New State Road to Milnor Street and re-enter I-95 northbound.



For more on detour routes and related information, visit www.pa.gov/i95updates.

Regional Alternative Travel Options, Expanded Services

Impacted travelers have alternative options in public transit and ridesharing. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is providing updates to its transportation services. There is available capacity on all service.

Additionally, the Regional Share-A-Ride (SAR) program matches people to others making similar trips. Anyone who signs up can earn points for recording their (non-SOV) trips, including transit, car/van pools, biking, and walking. Points add up for rewards like discounts at restaurants and retail establishments, etc.

Information on SAR and other ride-match programs in NJ, DE, and elsewhere in PA can be found at https://www.dvrpc.org/pacarpool/. Regional transportation management associations can help employers and employees with issues regarding changes in commuting due to this closure. SAR is funded through PennDOT and administered by the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.

Additional Resources & Information on I-95

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

