Mendelson Consulting CEO Mario Nowogrodzki Receives Top 100 QuickBooks ProAdvisor Award for 2023

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, USA, June 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MENDELSON CONSULTING is pleased to announce that Mario Nowogrodzki CPA.CITP has once again been named Top 100 ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, an independent news and information source for small business advisors to keep up with current technology, trends in the industry and continuing professional education.This list recognizes the leading consultants who have embraced the ProAdvisor program and have leveraged it to better serve their clients and grow their own business. “I want to congratulate each of the ProAdvisors who made this year’s Top 100 list and thank all of the ProAdvisors who participated in the demanding process…” said Insightful Accountant Senior Technical Editor, William “Murph” Murphy."Mendelson Consulting’s foundation is our focus on providing solutions to complex problems for our clients" says Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA/CITP, founder and CEO of Mendelson Consulting. "I am honored to be among those few professionals who have been on the list every year since the award inception in 2014. Our extensive experience with operations, business process improvement and cloud services, along with deep expertise in finance and accounting software, allows us to support a vast client portfolio of businesses from a variety of backgrounds and sizes, from fast-growing startups to well-established enterprises."“This is the tenth year of our ProAdvisor awards,” said Insightful Accountant Publisher and Managing Partner, Gary DeHart. “The ProAdvisors who make this list are the best in the business. Any small business would be well-served working with any one of the winners on this list. Their inclusion is a testament to the level of knowledge they possess and ongoing training they participate in.”About Insightful Accountant: Insightful Accountant is an independent news and information source written specifically for the small business advisor who needs to stay current on the latest news and offerings in accounting technology; including updates from Intuit, Xero, Sage and the hundreds of add-on products serving the small business ecosystem. With news and insight specifically written to help the advisor better serve their clients while building their firm, Insightful Accountant is unlike any other news source serving this space.About Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting:Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting ( https://mendelsonconsulting.com ), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting, and implementing business management systems.Mendelson Consulting is recognized as Top Technologist, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, Top 100 ProAdvisor and is a charter member, reseller and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks . Mendelson Consulting is a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Microsoft365, Dynamics365, Azure cloud services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is a Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Committee; member of the AICPA CITP Credential Committee; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, the Woodard Group, Accountex, and more. Visit https://MendelsonConsulting.com to learn more.