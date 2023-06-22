United Robotics Group Unveils CobiotX to Boost AI & Robotics Education in US Classrooms

Students getting hands on, classroom experience with NAO Pepper providing contextual experience with AI and robotics in classroom

United Robotics Group provides cutting-edge educational solution empowering US classrooms with AI & robotics, fostering student readiness for future workforce

We are excited to bring CobiotX to the forefront of education in the United States as AI literacy is a driving force in today’s classroom, and the workplace as well.” — Jason Panella, VP of Business Development, Education

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a keen focus on enabling students to work with AI through its social robotics programs, United Robotics Group (URG) will be enhancing educational offerings for K-12 and university-level students in the United States. URG aims to revolutionize the classroom experience with AI and robotics through its flagship initiative, CobiotX.

CobiotX lies at the heart of United Robotics Group's mission. Known as the third generation of robotics, CobiotX merges cutting-edge technology, curriculum, and interactive experiences to unite robots and humans.

"We are excited to bring CobiotX to the forefront of education in the United States as AI literacy is a driving force in today’s classroom, and the workplace as well." said Jason Panella, VP of Business Development, Education. "Our aim is to provide K-12 and university-level students with accessible, AI driven experiences, contextualized through our robotics solutions. Cobiotx provides a platform for experiential learning that equips students with the soft, and hard skills necessary to succeed in life, and the future workplace."

Through its acquisition of Aldebaran, the developer of the iconic robots Pepper and Nao, URG builds upon a rich history including participation in the global robotics competition, RoboCup. Held annually, this event brings together the world's most talented roboticists, researchers, and enthusiasts to showcase cutting-edge technology and foster collaboration and research in the field.

Peter Stone, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Texas, Austin has a unique background as the first US based participant, and now as a leader of the UT, Austin based team that excels in the global ranks. “RoboCup combines various components such as perception, decision making, localization, and action. There are research opportunities in each of these components individually, but the most important feature of RoboCup that drives innovation is in the integration aspect. Successful teams must integrate each of these areas, putting all the pieces together into a computationally efficient program.”

United Robotics Group continues to push boundaries in robotics and remains dedicated to creating a brighter future for students and society. With CobiotX at the helm of their mission, the organization strives to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills, empowering students and teachers to become the inventors and innovators of tomorrow.

About United Robotics Group:

United Robotics Group brings together leading robotics companies to create a singular ecosystem that combines hardware and software expertise under one roof. Our team of robotics experts from both the social and industrial sectors work together with a shared goal to empower humanity with technology.

Otherwise known as the CobiotX company who created this 3rd generation of robotics – robots for humans, the United Robotics Group is committed to developing standardized and customized solutions to meet social and business challenges in the life science, health and care, hospitality, education, intralogistics, maintenance and surveillance sectors with quality, data protection and sustainability as key driving forces. All planning humans in the center of all.

RSBG SE, the investment entity of RAG-Stiftung, focused on technology and engineering driven companies is majority shareholder of United Robotics Group. SoftBank Robotics Group is minority shareholder of United Robotics Group.

To learn more about United Robotics Group: www.unitedroboticsgroup.us

For media inquiries, please contact:

Olivia Patterson, Marketing Manager, United Robotics Group: o.patterson@unitedrobotics.group

Jason Panella, VP of Business Development, Education, United Robotics Group:

j.panella@unitedrobotics.group