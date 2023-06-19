$25,000 Grant Supports People Living with Parkinson's
Parkinson's Resource Organization staff and supporters are presented with $25,000 check to support people living with Parkinson's
Parkinson's Resource Organization Received Grant from H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation
This grant from the Berger Foundation will help us maintain our growth momentum and continue providing the support our constituents are seeking.”PALM DESERT, CA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A $25,000 grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation will help Parkinson’s Resource Organization (PRO) provide online support groups. Six regular sessions and various workshops are available free to people living with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.
— Jo Rosen, President
“Attendance in our online support groups has doubled since 2020,” said Jo Rosen, Founder and Board President. “With the increased interest, we have also doubled the number of program offerings. This grant from the Berger Foundation will help us maintain our growth momentum and continue providing the support our constituents are seeking.”
Rosen started PRO in 1990 shortly after her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Since then, she has personally lived the mission of the nonprofit: working so that no one is isolated because of Parkinson’s.
“We like supporting a nonprofit with strong people behind it, and in the case of PRO, we know that Jo Rosen is dedicated to helping other families maximize their quality of life after receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis,” said Catharine Reed, Vice President of Charitable Programs for the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation.
PRO has built a community network that includes caregivers, researchers, physical therapists, elder law attorneys and more. Certified therapists run PRO’s movement groups while an end-of-life doula facilitates the grief group. Other professionals lead topics such as mindfulness and caregiving. Donations, like the Berger Foundation grant, allow PRO to provide all of the nonprofit’s services at no cost.
“We’re happy to give exposure to this organization so that people in need know where they can turn for the latest Parkinson’s resources and information,” said Jerry Upham, General Manager of Gulf California Broadcast Company, which owns and operates KESQ News Channel 3 and KPSP CBS Local 2.
Parkinson’s Resource Organization was featured on News Channel 3’s “Eye on the Desert,” in public service announcements and on kesq.com throughout the month of June. To learn about PRO, call (877) 775-4111 or visit parkinsonsresource.org. The organization’s website includes a virtual, vetted resource directory called The Wellness Village, which is found at: https://www.parkinsonsresource.org/the-wellness-village.
