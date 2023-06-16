2023 TWRA WMA Big Game Quota Hunt Application Period Underway Through July 26

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2023 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game Quota Hunts. The application is now underway through July 26.

There are 18 sites totaling 211 hunting opportunities. Three new WMAs will be hosting quota hunts this year. The Milan Volunteer Training Site, Buffalo Ridge Refuge-Unit2, and Otey Mills are the new locations.

The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts along with drawing rules and regulations. Instruction sheets can be obtained and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system. Entries must be submitted before midnight (CDT) July 26.

There is no fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 permit fee for each drawing entered. There is a $1 agent fee for applications made at a license agent. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed to verify the information is correct on the receipt.

For applications made on the internet, there is a $2 internet usage fee. If entering multiple quota hunts, a person must pay the permit and agent fee(s) for each quota hunt application submitted.

After all the drawings are conducted, any leftover permits will be sold online on a first come, first serve basis beginning Aug. 23 at 8 a.m. (CDT).

---TWRA---