Douglas Strait is a Master Storyteller of Psychological Thriller Fiction

Douglas Strait whisks up a psycho-thriller fiction offering a fascinating and realistic view into the mind of a young man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Strait, author of "Scarred," "Hannah and the Lake Beast Mystery," and "The Girl in the Cabin," surprises his readers with another psychological thriller masterpiece, "Bus #89."

In "Bus #89," a group of daily bus passengers who are off to their own businesses are terrorized by a psychotic young man riding among them. When law enforcement arrests him, he disappears and returns five years later, looking and talking differently. The first bus passenger who figures out who recognizes him is a blind man’s pilot dog. The real terror begins.

Douglas Strait began writing and telling stories in elementary school, which continued into junior high as he explored writing short stories. Later, with an interest in the movie making process, screenwriting came along. Currently, he is converting a number of his screenplays into books without losing the screenplay style of pacing so as to appeal to those who like to read but don’t want to be bogged down with large novels.

Douglas is a retiree with training and experience in video production. He has lived entirely in Central Ohio while working various kinds of jobs. He has traveled all over the USA and the Caribbean.

To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow The Reading Glass Books on Facebook.

About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.

Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

