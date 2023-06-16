New Mexico sees highest job numbers in history

New Mexico’s economy delivered exceptionally strong job growth in May and, along with falling unemployment levels, the state is now seeing the highest number of jobs in its history.

New Mexico added 20,900 jobs over the year in May 2023, according to Department of Workforce Solutions, Economic Research & Analysis Bureau data released today. The increase brings the total number of jobs in New Mexico to 869,400, the highest ever, and follows four strong months of gains. New Mexico’s unemployment rate is currently 3.5%, below the national average.

“The robust job growth in New Mexico is proof positive that we are enacting all the right policies to grow our economy,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We are paying people a livable wage, providing child care for working parents, and making it easier for employers to find prepared candidates by putting more people through college and technical training.”

Many of the job gains from the beginning of the Lujan Grisham administration are in key, higher-paying sectors including:

Transportation and Warehousing: 5,322 jobs (21% increase)

Professional, Scientific and Technical Services: 7,194 jobs (12% increase)

Construction: 3,022 jobs (5.9% increase)

Manufacturing: 1,541 jobs (5.6% increase)

Health Care and Social Assistance: 2,269 jobs (1.6% increase)

“The economic policies of Gov. Lujan Grisham and this administration are working,” said Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “The EDD is coming off two record-breaking years for job creation with LEDA and JTIP. We are making strategic investments in job-growth, recruiting new businesses to the state and helping home-grown small businesses expand. This is how we build wealth and expand economic security for New Mexico’s families.”

“The latest job growth numbers speak volumes about the economic health and growing potential of New Mexico,” said Department of Workforce Solutions Cabinet Secretary Sarita Nair. “The administration’s focus has been on making our employment services widely available to businesses and people across the state, and expanding programs like apprenticeship that train and place workers where we need them most. We can see the success of the Governor’s strategy in the unemployment rate and the added jobs.”

“Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration is not only growing our economy at a historic pace, but making the investments in higher education and career training we need to ensure that New Mexicans are ready to enter these high-skill, family-sustaining jobs,” said Higher Education Department Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez. With increased funding for tuition-free college and career training through the Opportunity Scholarship and unprecedented job growth, New Mexico is empowering families and strengthening our economy for decades to come.”