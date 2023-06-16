Performance Trading Platform Leeloo Trading Exits Through Website Closers
EINPresswire.com/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Tech and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, has found a home for a unique equities trading platform that allows its users to practice in the equities markets with the potential to win real money via LeeLoo’s signature, periodic Performance Based Trading and ContestsTM.
LeelooTM Trading, a thriving equities platform that has built a solid reputation in the equities markets for creating an education tool that retail traders can use to hone their skills by practicing their equity trading, and through performance, win real money in the process. The market is crowded with traders who cannot develop their full potential and trading talent due to lack of trading capital, psychological or other reasons. Leeloo solves these problems and creates incentives for improvement, thus creating a sticky user base that continues coming back time and time again given their confidence in the platform.
Since its inception, the company has experienced significant sales and user growth. A contributing factor behind these successes was the founder’s focus on ethics and reputation, allowing traders to trust the platform and its operators. Because of the unique placement of the company in the market, its reputation among traders, and the successes the company and its team has achieved in the market, the founder felt as though it was time to begin searching for suitors to help the business scale. Website Closers was engaged on an exclusive basis to find a specific, strategic buyer that has the skills, experience and capital to take the business to the next level.
The buyer, Skypeak Partners, was the perfect acquirer of this company. With extensive experience in opportunistic investments across diverse industries and geographies, their management team aims to identify investment targets in both the public and private markets that have the potential to become leaders in their respective industries. Additionally, they provide valuable insight and identify opportunities to create organic growth strategies post-investment given their vast and impressive experience in this vertical. Leeloo was the perfect acquisition for this team given their experience with similar companies in the industry.
Jody Dahl the founder of Leeloo Trading, expressed her enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "Our team has worked hard to build a tech stack, unique incentives, and proprietary system that we feel is the best in the industry. It has been an incredible journey watching Leeloo grow. I’m excited to continue to work with Skypeak Partners as we partner on scaling the business from here.”
Ron Matheson and Jason Guerrettaz, the founders of Website Closers, managed the sale, and added, "Working with Jody on this transaction was a great experience; we are excited to have facilitated this exit for Jody and know that the combination with Skypeak is the perfect match for Leeloo and look to see great things from the business for many years to come. This closing proves the strength the brand exudes in the equities market at a somewhat rocky time in equities trading. This brand has continued to excel despite the headwinds the equities markets have witnessed over the last trading period.”
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
