The Orlando Law Group Founder, Jennifer Englert, Named 2023 Woman Who Means Business
In recognition of her business and community achievements, Jennifer Englert has been named a 2023 Woman Who Means Business by the Orlando Business Journal.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Englert founded The Orlando Law Group in part as an Orlando business lawyer to provide expert legal guidance for clients throughout Central Florida. The Orlando Law Group has provided clients with access to outstanding support and guidance in business law in Orlando and the surrounding areas since its founding in 2009. Founder Jennifer Englert has now been recognized for her business contributions as a woman business owner by the Orlando Business Journal.
The Orlando Business Journal is recognizing a total of 21 women, all of whom have made significant contributions to the surrounding community, as well as to business development within the greater Orlando area. The publication stated, “These individuals have gone above and beyond in their respective roles, driving business success, industry growth, workforce development, and community advancement. The honorees are executives based in Central Florida who were selected due to their business accomplishments, community involvement, and personal achievements.”
Founding a Leading Firm Specializing in Business Law Within Orlando
As an Orlando business lawyer, Jennifer Englert is no stranger to things like business formation questions, mergers and acquisitions, contract law, and even commercial litigation. However, it’s her own business-building acumen and commitment to serving the wider community that earned her the distinction of being named a 2023 Woman Who Means Business.
Englert founded The Orlando Law Group in 2009, with a focus on establishing not only a woman-owned law firm but one that would act as a home for women lawyers. Today, it employs several attorneys. “While we work with several male colleagues, we’re still proud to focus on creating a beneficial work-life balance for our attorneys. It’s not just about billable hours, but about balancing work, home, recreation, and growth opportunities,” Englert explained.
Beyond Business Law in Orlando: The Community Connection
While Jennifer Englert built a reputation as a leading Orlando business lawyer, she also wanted to give back to the wider community in as many meaningful ways as possible. To that end, she served as chair-elect and pro bono legal counsel for the Seminole County Chamber of Commerce, as well as a board member and pro bono legal counsel for the East Orlando Chamber of Commerce.
She worked as the VP for Avalon Park Kiwanis, legal counsel and a board member for Matthew’s Hope, and a board member for United Against Poverty. Additionally, she served as the VP for the Greater Orlando Builders Foundation, a board member for the Orlando Health Foundation, and as an advisory council member for the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program at Full Sail University.
“I’m proud of being recognized as a woman who means business by the Orlando Business Journal and honored to be part of this year’s class. It’s impossible to overestimate the impact these amazing women have on the Central Florida community,” Jennifer Englert stated.
To learn more about Jennifer Englert or the services she offers as an Orlando business lawyer, visit https://www.theorlandolawgroup.com.
About The Orlando Law Group
Attorney Jennifer Englert founded The Orlando Law Group in 2009 to provide clients with access to compassionate legal experts. Today, the firm serves clients throughout Central Florida and offers expertise in fields ranging from business law to personal injury law and everything in between. No matter the need, The Orlando Law Group is committed to friendly, approachable service delivered with honesty and integrity, and operates business law offices in Orlando, Winter Garden, Altamonte Springs, and St. Cloud.
Jennifer Englert
The Orlando Law Group
+1 407-512-4394
jenglert@theorlandolawgroup.com