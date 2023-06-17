Record $36.5 Million Settlement in Landmark Declined False Claims Act Case Against St. Francis Health System
Settlement is the Largest Settlement Ever for False Claims Case Initially Declined by the Department of Justice in the History of the District of South Carolina
Despite the Department of Justice declination, we remained steadfast, and believed in the validity and strength of our case”COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Francis Health System has agreed to an unprecedented $36.5 million settlement in a false claims act case, marking this the largest settlement ever for a false claims case initially declined by the Department of Justice in the history of the District of South Carolina. The case was brought by Fran Trapp and Bill Nettles, of the Law Office of Bill Nettles, and Brian Vroon.
— Bill Nettles, Founding Partner of The Law Office of Bill Nettles
The allegations against St. Francis Health System involved purported violations of regulations, leading to false claims for payment from the United States government. St. Francis Health System accepted this historic settlement to avoid further litigation.
"Despite the Department of Justice declination, we remained steadfast, and believed in the validity and strength of our case,” said attorney Bill Nettles. “This represents the third false claims case that the Law Office of Bill Nettles has pursued successfully after initially being declined by the Government in the last three years.”
The successful resolution of this case, facilitated by the diligent efforts of Bill Nettles, Fran Trapp, and Brian Vroon, underscores the strength of our legal system and the unrelenting pursuit of justice, even when confronted with initial challenges.
About The Law Office of Bill Nettles
The Law Office of Bill Nettles is a criminal law firm with a focus on whistleblower and false claims cases based in Columbia, South Carolina. Attorney Bill Nettles founded his firm after being a US Attorney for the District of South Carolina. In his time as a US Attorney, Nettles overhauled his division to focus on public corruption, fraud, and white-collar crime while putting more resources into the false claims whistleblower division. Now, Attorney Nettles serves his own clients to make sure they are well-represented in their legal battles. If you need a lawyer with an impressive resume and a wide knowledge of criminal law, give us a call to discuss your case.
Case Information:
United States of America ex rel. Daniel E LEE, MD
vs
Bon Secours St Francis Health System, Inc
CA No. : 6:18-cv-01932
