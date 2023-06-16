Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,723 in the last 365 days.

Nightly full closure of Waiʻalae Avenue on-ramp begins June 19

Posted on Jun 16, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of nightly full closures of the Waiʻalae Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway beginning on Monday, June 19, 2023, through Friday morning, June 23, 2023, from 8:15 p.m. to 5:15 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

The nightly closures of the on-ramp from Old Waiʻalae Avenue to the H-1 eastbound will continue for two to three weeks as part of the eastbound H-1 Freeway Pavement Reconstruction project. In this stage of the project all lanes of the H-1 eastbound between the Punahou Street off-ramp and the Kapiʻolani Boulevard on-ramp will be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, with the last weekly closure ending on Friday mornings. Project completion is estimated in September 2023, weather-permitting.

Eastbound motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be detoured to the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23), where they may continue south on Punahou Street, turn left onto South King Street, make a right onto Kapiʻolani Boulevard where they may re-enter the H-1 Freeway. Click here (link map below) for a map of the detour route.

Message boards have been posted in the area with closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles will not be let through the work zone. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

###

You just read:

Nightly full closure of Waiʻalae Avenue on-ramp begins June 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more