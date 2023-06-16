Nightly full closure of Waiʻalae Avenue on-ramp begins June 19

Main, News Posted on Jun 16, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of nightly full closures of the Waiʻalae Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway beginning on Monday, June 19, 2023, through Friday morning, June 23, 2023, from 8:15 p.m. to 5:15 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

The nightly closures of the on-ramp from Old Waiʻalae Avenue to the H-1 eastbound will continue for two to three weeks as part of the eastbound H-1 Freeway Pavement Reconstruction project. In this stage of the project all lanes of the H-1 eastbound between the Punahou Street off-ramp and the Kapiʻolani Boulevard on-ramp will be closed nightly, Sunday through Thursday, with the last weekly closure ending on Friday mornings. Project completion is estimated in September 2023, weather-permitting.

Eastbound motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway will be detoured to the Punahou Street off-ramp (Exit 23), where they may continue south on Punahou Street, turn left onto South King Street, make a right onto Kapiʻolani Boulevard where they may re-enter the H-1 Freeway. Click here (link map below) for a map of the detour route.

Message boards have been posted in the area with closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. First responders and emergency vehicles will not be let through the work zone. Roadwork is weather-permitting.

