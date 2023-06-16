Read more about GA DPH Seeks Public Input on Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant

Submit Release
PUBLIC NOTICE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

GA DPH Seeks Public Input on Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is seeking public comment on our Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant application for fiscal year 2023. The purpose of this public hearing is to collect public comments on the proposed work plan and deliverables of this grant.

A virtual public hearing will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 10 am – 11 am. There are multiple ways for you to join us.

By computer or mobile device:

Click here to join the virtual Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant public hearing

By phone:  

+1 415-655-0001 United States toll

By meeting number:  

Meeting number (access code): 2534 386 3719

Meeting password:  rCJTb3iTU45

By a video system or application:

Dial [email protected]

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter the meeting number.

 

Comments may be submitted live during the public hearing. You may also submit questions to the block grant coordinator via email at [email protected]. Written comments must be received no later than the public hearing date.

 

