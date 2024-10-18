FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Oct. 18, 2024

New Information for Obtaining Low THC Oil Cards

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health is announcing several changes to the process for obtaining Low THC Oil cards. These changes are in accordance with Georgia Code

31-2A-18 and will benefit patients and caregivers.

Patients who have one of 17 qualifying conditions or are in end-stage hospice care are eligible for a Low THC Oil card if they are certified by a physician fully licensed by the Georgia Composite Medical Board. Physician certification is the only legal way patients and their caregivers can access Low THC Oil in Georgia.

Georgia law authorizes the legal possession of up to 20 fluid ounces of Low THC Oil by patients and their caregivers who are listed in the Low THC Oil Registry with an active card status. The law does not make the sale or possession of all types of marijuana legal in Georgia. Possession of any form of marijuana by an unauthorized person is a violation of state and federal law.

For additional information about these changes or other questions about the Low THC Oil cards, please visit https://dph.georgia.gov/low-thc-oil-registry. Medical cannabis dispensary locations can be found on the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission website.